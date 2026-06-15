Hundreds of Louisiana Teachers Are Getting $50,000 Bonuses This Year. Here’s Why.

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Key Takeaways Richland Parish, a rural school district in Louisiana, is preparing to pay teachers bonuses of more than $50,000 this year.

The district is funding the payouts with local tax revenue tied to Meta’s new data center.

For teachers in a rural area where education budgets are often tight, the sudden bonus is life-changing.

Teachers in Richland Parish, a rural school district in northeast Louisiana, are set to receive unprecedented bonuses of more than $50,000 this year, thanks to a Meta data center construction project.

Meta is constructing a $27 billion data center in Richland Parish to power its social media platforms and AI workloads, The Wall Street Journal recently reported. The project has generated a wave of spending on steel, concrete, equipment and services, all of which are subject to local sales tax.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the parish collected about $42.9 million in sales and use tax, more than double the total for the previous year, per the Journal. On top of that, Meta made a separate tax payment of $22.4 million in May, equal to 1% of qualifying purchases, with more than half of that flowing to the local school district.

The 1968 rule behind the $50,000 checks

The bonuses are possible because of a little-known ordinance passed in 1968 that allows the Richland Parish School Board to levy a 1% sales tax specifically to fund employee bonuses.

Each year, the board divides the proceeds among teachers and other staff members, issuing a bonus check in addition to regular salaries. In a typical year, that extra check has been helpful but modest, last year topping out at around $10,200 for teachers.

This year, the surge in tax receipts has transformed the program. Teachers are slated to receive bonuses of up to about $50,900, while support staff and other school employees can get as much as roughly $17,000. The exact amount each worker receives depends on their role and years of service, but for many educators, the payout will rival or exceed their annual base pay.

What it means for teachers

For teachers in a low-income, rural area where education budgets are often tight, the sudden bonus is life-changing. Educators have described plans to pay off debt, build savings, tackle long-delayed home repairs and help their children with college costs. Local leaders say the money could also make the parish more competitive in recruiting and keeping high-quality teachers who might otherwise gravitate toward better-paying districts or different careers.

“Our hope is that teachers across the state and the South see this and want to teach in Richland Parish,” Chamber of Commerce founder Scott Franklin said in an interview with the USA Today Network. “It gives our community the opportunity to attract top teaching talent, which in turn will elevate the education of our children, which they deserve.”

According to a document from the Richland Parish School Board viewed by the Journal, the bonuses arrive in two installments, in June and December, to augment teacher salaries. The distributed amounts depend on the tax dollars collected.

According to the Shreveport Times, local sales tax revenue is likely to stay unusually high for another three to five years while the data center is being built.

The district had 163 full-time teachers for the 2024-25 school year, per the New York Post.