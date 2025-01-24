This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Elvi Caperonis always wanted to work in Big Tech.

She graduated with a computer science degree in 2005, followed by a master's degree in software engineering, and she was drawn to the allure of having a job that was both challenging and financially rewarding — not to mention the enviable perks and prestige that came along with Big Tech companies.

"I aimed to work with intelligent people to build technologies that could positively impact the world," she told Business Insider. "I was very excited about the opportunity to learn about cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning."

In 2017, after six years of tech consulting work and over three years at Harvard University as a techno-functional reporting analyst, Caperonis landed a full-time job as a business intelligence engineer at a top-tier tech company — one of the Magnificent 7.

But landing the job was far from easy, and the process was highly competitive. "I faced many rejections that allowed me to grow and learn how to make it happen," said Caperonis, whose employment history has been verified by Business Insider.

Dealing with rejection after rejection

The disappointment began in 2012 when Caperonis applied for a job at a Fortune 500 company. With two degrees and several years of relevant experience, she believed she was an overqualified candidate and a perfect fit for the opportunity.

But when it came time to answer technical questions, "My mind went blank," said Caperonis, who spoke little English before moving to the US in 2011. "I knew the answers and could even picture the scenarios in which I'd used the technology, but I struggled to articulate my thoughts in English back then."

She was rejected.

As she persisted in her job search, Caperonis endured a series of rejections from prominent companies, including Stripe, Meta, Twitter, Oracle, Akamai Technologies, and many others in the tech industry. She estimates that over the course of five years of trying to land a Big Tech job, she received over 100 rejections.

"The rejections hurt a lot," she said. "Each one felt like a deep wound, momentarily leaving me heartbroken and hopeless."

What Caperonis found even more painful was often being ghosted by employers after submitting an application or even having an interview.

She never thought about giving up, though. "The weight of disappointment became a catalyst for growth," she said. She treated each application and interview as a way to gain insights about how to approach future opportunities.

She thought she failed again

Her job interview with one top tech company lasted about eight hours and included multiple rounds of behavioral questions. By the end of the day, she felt completely exhausted and feared she'd failed.

But the tides had turned. "When the recruiter called me with the good news, I could hardly believe it — I was so excited and happy," Caperonis said. "I realized my life was about to change."

She recommends that anyone interested in Big Tech be very prepared to showcase their accomplishments and proficiency through their résumé.

Here's the one she used, which she feels played a major part in landing the job:

A strong Big Tech résumé: Her 3 tips

1. Create a gateway to your brand

The professional profile summary at the top of the résumé is the first thing a recruiter will see, and it should be a carefully crafted gateway to your brand, said Caperonis. She noted it can "make or break your first impression."

"With just five seconds to capture a recruiter's attention, this section should be your unique value proposition — a chance to showcase your skills, experiences, and what sets you apart from other candidates," she said.

In her case, Caperonis highlighted her ScrumMaster certification, nearly a decade of experience, and principles of honesty, discretion, loyalty, and sincerity through which she could help a company achieve its goals.

2. Validate your capabilities

Caperonis believes that the work experience section of the résumé is the most important element for Big Tech, and she incorporated results and metrics to make hers more compelling.

Throughout this section, Caperonis added details to quantify her achievements — such as "designed over 300 reports" — to make the scope and impact of her work more tangible.

3. Create a platform to demonstrate your competence

The next most important section of your résumé is the technical skills section, in her opinion.

"I've seen that tech recruiters quickly skim through your résumé to see if you have the work experience required for the job, after they quickly review your 'tech stack' — the technologies and tools required for the job."

Caperonis's technical skills section for her Big Tech application included programming languages, project management tools, data analysis techniques, and interpersonal skills crucial for collaboration and communication within a team.

"My proficiency in business intelligence tools, such as Oracle Business Intelligence, and my prior work experience at Harvard University as a techno-functional reporting analyst were critical factors," in ultimately securing her role, she said.

What she'd do differently

Looking back, Caperonis believes she did a great job highlighting her experience and technical skills in her résumé. But if she were to revise it today, she'd showcase her accomplishments and proficiency better.

"I'd include more metrics that showcase the impact of my work in terms of money, time, and resources that I have helped companies save, instead of just plain statements about my responsibilities," she said.

She also regrets not being more meticulous about proofreading before submission, as her résumé ended up containing a few grammatical errors. "In this competitive market, candidates must ensure their résumés are polished and free of grammatical mistakes," she said.

To create a résumé that will help you stand out as a tech candidate, Caperonis said it's wise to use AI tools to analyze job descriptions, suggest relevant keywords, and format your résumé — but stressed the importance of having a person, such as a career coach, give your résumé a once-over before you submit it.

"I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to have the résumé reviewed and personalized by a real human," she said.