A new report from GoDaddy found that despite the current economic climate, 66% of small business owners surveyed still have "positive revenue expectations."

A new survey from website hosting company GoDaddy found that entrepreneurs are still optimistic about the economy, despite new pressures from tariffs.

According to the new report, half of microbusiness owners surveyed said that they predict a "weaker economy in the next six months," but 66% of respondents still have "positive revenue expectations."

Only 9% of the 2,100 business owners surveyed forecasted a sales decline.

"Small business owners believe in themselves," said GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani, in a statement. "GoDaddy's research shows they remain intent on pushing their small businesses forward."

Microbusinesses are defined in the report as "small businesses that typically employ fewer than 10 employees."

The report also found that entrepreneurs are changing their long-term goals to adapt to the current climate. About 40% of respondents said they expect to remain "solo entrepreneurs" (up from 36% last year) rather than start hiring and grow a bigger business.

"Entrepreneurs are planning for what is ahead," Bhutani added. "They are navigating these times by staying focused and determined. At GoDaddy, our job is to make sure they have the tools they need to succeed."

