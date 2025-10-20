Key Takeaways Meta has a spate of entry-level positions open that start around $200,000.

The tech giant has been leading the high-salary AI charge, notably poaching employees from Apple and OpenAI.

One entry-level software engineer role posted only requires “one internship” and pays $176,000.

Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp, and more, has been doling out some astronomical job offers this year for top AI talent — from 28-year-old Alexandr Wang’s billions to hundreds of millions for a former Apple engineer.

Now, the company, which has a market cap of around $1.83 trillion, is hiring for a slew of entry-level positions, with many starting at over $200,000 a year (and all you need is a Bachelor’s degree).

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been leading the high pay charge and has long-valued skills over education. In July 2024, Zuckerberg told Bloomberg that he values people who can “learn something and [take] it to an excellent level.”

And he’s willing to pay to get there. After Zuckerberg invested $14.3 billion in Wang’s company, Scale AI, he told employees in a June memo that he believes “this will be the beginning of a new era for humanity, and I am fully committed to doing what it takes for Meta to lead the way.”

Fortune found a handful of entry-level software engineer roles that only require a Bachelor’s degree and some kind of experience. For example, one role, a Software Engineer (Product) start at $178,000 and only requires one year of coding experience.

Another role, Software Engineer (Fullstack) starts at $176,000 and only requires a Bachelor’s degree and the completion of “one university-level course, one research project, or one internship” involving the following: PHP and Hack; C++; Python; React framework; Large scale Entity storage infrastructure and frameworks; Large scale Object storage infrastructure and frameworks; or Triage and resolve coding issues.

A third Software Engineer position requires 12 months of experience and starts at $258,000.

You can find the full list of roles, here.

