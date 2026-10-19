People Without College Degrees Are Starting Businesses in These Industries — No. 1 Can Bring In Over $330,000 a Year

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Key Takeaways Facing steep tuition costs, some young entrepreneurs are forgoing college to build businesses.

New analysis from OnDeck examines which sectors have the most business owners without college degrees.

Steve Jobs famously dropped out of Reed College after one semester in the fall of 1972 and co-founded Apple just a few years later.

These days, amid rising tuition costs, some young entrepreneurs are following in the tech titan’s footsteps, skipping college to start businesses of their own.

And while they might not found the next trillion-dollar company, many of them find success, particularly in certain sectors.

A new report from OnDeck analyzed Annual Business Survey data from census.gov to identify the industries in the U.S. with the most business owners who don’t have college degrees.

Two-thirds (67%) of people who own construction businesses didn’t graduate from college — the highest of any sector, per the research.

According to data from ZipRecruiter, construction business owners see annual salaries as high as $339,500, and their average annual pay clocks in at $127,973.

Business owners in the personal, home and automotive services industry, and those in the transportation and warehousing sector, claimed the second and third spots, at 64% and 62%, respectively.

Read on to see OnDeck’s full ranking of which industries have the most business owners without college degrees: