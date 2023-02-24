School Employee Charged After Secret Cryptocurrency Mining Operation Found in Crawlspace

A Massachusetts man allegedly hid his crypto operation under a school and illegally tapped into its electrical system.

By Steve Huff

Bloomberg | Getty Images

A former school employee in Cohasset, Massachusetts is facing criminal charges after investigators discovered a "cryptocurrency mining operation" underneath the building. According to the Cohasset Police Department, Nadeam Nahas, 39, is accused of fraudulent electricity use and vandalism. A warrant has been issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court.

Boston's Fox 25 reports that Cohasset Middle/High School's director of facilities discovered the setup in December 2021 and alerted police to unusual wiring and ductwork in a small crawl space beneath the building. Detectives found that the school's electrical system had been unlawfully attached to a cryptocurrency mining operation.

Crypto mining is the process that creates digital currencies like Bitcoin. Transactions are verified on a decentralized digital network called a blockchain. Rather than relying on central authorities like banks to manage transactions, the blockchain uses a distributed network of computers to validate and keep secure, transparent records of all transactions.The mining process requires computers to solve complex mathematical problems using special hardware and software. Miners compete to solve these problems, and the first miner to find a solution is rewarded with a new cryptocurrency and transaction fees from the verified transactions.

The problem for the environment and the Cohasset school system (in this case) is that mining requires a lot of computational power. That means high electricity usage, which generates a lot of heat. Miners in the above-board operations must invest in specialized equipment and pay for those high electricity costs.

After consulting with the town's IT director, investigators and U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service members, as well as the Department of Homeland Security removed the equipment for forensic examination.

After what the Globe reported was a three-month investigation, police identified Nadeam Nahas as their suspect. A former Cohasset assistant facilities chief, Nahas had resigned as a town employee in early 2022.

Steve Huff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

News and Trends Cryptocurrency Business News

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Dad Pisses Off Thousands With TikTok Explaining How to Hack Disney Ride Height Restrictions for Kids

TikTokers The Kelly Fam made platform shoes out of flip-flops and Gorilla glue so their 3-year-old could sneak onto big rides.

By Dan Bova

Social Media

TikTok Video Goes Viral After Starbucks 'Surprise Me' Trend Goes Wrong

TikToker Kristen Alk did not get the cheery response she was expecting — and the internet is divided about it.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

I'm a 'Ring Girl' at High-Profile Boxing Matches. Here's How I Landed the Gig and Use It as a Second Income.

Ring girls walk across the ring in boxing matches with flags that tell the crowd what round is next.

By Kiera Fields

Business News

Jamie Dimon Says Soft Landing Possible for Economy, but Warns of 'Scary Stuff'

The JPMorgan CEO points out major threats to global stability, from trade wars to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

By Steve Huff

Business News

Plane Makes Emergency Landing After 'Unruly Passenger' Triggers Level 4 Threat

American Airlines flight 3444 was headed towards Washington, D.C., but made an emergency stop in Raleigh, North Carolina.

By Emily Rella

Money & Finance

Is Life Insurance Taxable? Here's Everything to Know.

Understand how a life insurance policy affects your finances and taxes.

By Entrepreneur Staff