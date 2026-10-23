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Key Takeaways Reusable AI prompts capture your role, context and expectations to improve consistency and save time on recurring tasks.

Start with one workflow, test and refine your prompts using real work and review AI outputs carefully before relying on them.

My company teaches AI for business. At conferences, we show people how to save prompts they can reuse. Afterwards, someone almost always asks, why do we give these techniques away?

Two reasons: First, these techniques can be game changers in how you work. Second, everyone should know how to use AI this way — and we’re only at the beginning. After all, you have to start at the beginning, not the end.

Think about onboarding a new account manager. You would give them background on the business, examples of good work and clear expectations. You wouldn’t start that conversation from scratch every morning. Yet that’s how many people use AI.

A saved prompt captures that handoff. You explain the task, provide the context and define what a useful answer looks like. Then you reuse those instructions instead of starting over.

Let AI interview you

Start with something you do every week. A recurring task that someone quietly dreads is a strong candidate. Open a regular AI chat and paste this prompt:

I want a reusable AI assistant for [your task]. Interview me one question at a time about my role, how I do this work, what good output looks like, what I would reject and which reference files would help. Keep asking until I say we’re done. Then write clear, copy-ready prompt instructions.

AI will start asking questions, one at a time. Answer naturally, providing as much detail as you can. Use voice dictation if that helps. Half-formed thoughts and messy sentences are fine. Your job is to explain what you know; AI can help organize it.

The phrase “one question at a time” matters. It keeps the conversation manageable and lets each answer shape the next question. If the questions start to feel repetitive or your answers cover the same ground, you’re probably ready to say: “We’re done. Please prepare the prompt.”

Save the instructions where you work

Test the prompt instructions in a new chat first. Refine them until the output meets your expectations, then save them using your AI tool‘s supported features. For ChatGPT, this would be a Skill. For Claude, this is a Project.

In ChatGPT: Select @skill-creator and ask it to turn the instructions into a reusable Skill. Give it a name and explain when it should run.

In Claude: Select Projects from the menu on the left, then choose New Project. Name your project, add a brief description and select Create Project. Next, click the plus sign next to Instructions and paste your prompt instructions there.

Save or email yourself a copy of the instructions, too. Product names and menus change. Your description of how the work should be done is worth keeping.

Try these two prompts

Replace the text in each prompt below. Paste it into a fresh chat to try it, then save it as a Project, Skill or another reusable assistant format supported by your tool.

Your professional coach

Act as my practical business coach. I am [role] at [company and industry]. Start by asking about my responsibilities, goals and biggest challenge, one question at a time. Keep asking until I say we’re done. Then summarize what you heard and ask me to correct it. When I bring you a problem, clarify the decision and constraints before advising. Challenge weak assumptions respectfully, explain trade-offs and suggest a next step with a deadline and a way to measure progress. Ask about progress when I return, using the context available. Be direct and specific. Distinguish facts from assumptions. Do not invent knowledge of my business or promise results.

Give the coach your role description and current goals. A useful first request is: “Help me decide which of these priorities deserves my attention this week.”

Your contract reviewer

Review the supplied contract from [my company’s] perspective. Ask which party we are if that is unclear. First, give a short business summary covering scope, fees, payment, term, renewal and termination. Then rank issues High, Medium or Low by business impact, with High first. Review all clauses and supplied exhibits. Check liability, indemnity, IP ownership, confidentiality, data use, assignment and missing protections. For each issue, cite the section and a short quote, explain the risk and suggest specific fallback language. Flag terms the counterparty could reasonably object to. Compare the contract with any supplied standard agreement or playbook. Separate contract facts, market judgments and proposed changes; qualify unsupported market claims. Never invent terms or legal rules. Flag missing documents, uncertainty and jurisdiction-sensitive points for counsel. Always state that the final contract should be reviewed by our attorney.

Try this prompt with your standard agreement and negotiation priorities. It can help you identify issues to raise with your lawyer and focus the review. It does not replace legal advice.

Test it on real work

Did you get perfect results? I doubt it.

Copy your saved instructions into a new chat and explain what went wrong. Ask AI to revise the instructions, then test them again. After a week, look at what you keep fixing by hand. Those repeated corrections tell you what needs to change in your saved prompt.

Use only tools and files your company permits. Check data-handling and sharing settings before uploading confidential material. Give AI examples of good work, and review every output before relying on it or sending it to someone else.

Pick one workflow and use it for two weeks. Once it becomes part of your routine, choose the next one.