TikTok Influencer Reveals She Makes $350,000 a Month on OnlyFans. 'Absolutely Unreal.'

When Tara Lynn promoted her OnlyFans page on TikTok, she saw her income more than double.

By Jonathan Small

TikTok influencer Tara Lynn — known as Taraswrld—has over 4.9 million followers on TikTok for personal vlogs of herself using a lip-plumping device and spending $10,000 on Harry Styles tickets.

Her large social following has earned her lucrative brand partnerships. But Lynn claims she's made her real fortune on the adults-only subscription site OnlyFans, bringing in $350,000 a month.

Recently, Lynn appeared on the Barstool Sports podcast Plan Bri and was asked how much she is "reeling in."

Lynn said she launched her OnlyFans page in 2021, making around $100k to $150k monthly. But after making a TikTok video of herself getting ready for an OnlyFans shoot, she watched her income more than double.

"I'm gonna be real with you, the money that comes along with OnlyFans is absolutely unreal," she told the website Narcity.

OnlyFans made $2.2 billion in 2022. More than 300 creators earn at least $1 million annually, according to Axios.

If Lynn's numbers are accurate, she will make around $4.2 million annually from OnlyFans alone, putting her in the top 1 percent.

