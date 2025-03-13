Warren Buffett Is Still Living Up to His 'Oracle' Nickname Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett's lore continues to grow on social media.

By Erin Davis

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett's famous New York Times op-ed titled, "Buy American. I Am.," which he wrote after stocks crashed and a recession was taking hold in October 2008, is going viral again this week.

In the piece, Buffett, now 94, says that the "financial world is a mess, both in the United States and abroad" and the headlines "will continue to be scary" but he's "buying American stocks." And also says cash equivalents are a "terrible long-term asset."

"Equities will almost certainly outperform cash over the next decade," he writes.

Related: Worried About the Market? Here's How Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and Harvard University Protect Their Portfolios

However, over the last nine quarters, Buffett has sold large stakes in very high-profile companies, selling more than he's bought, per The Telegraph. He's boosted his cash stockpile by almost double — holding a record $325 billion in cash.

Business Insider notes that Buffett and his team sold a 67% stake in their No. 1 holding (Apple) and 34% of their No. 2 (Bank of America) over the first nine or so months of 2024. Each stock has dropped (15% and 20%, respectively) since November.

And now that the stock market has taken a massive dive this week, the lore surrounding the iconic investor is growing even stronger.

In his 2008 piece, he wrote that he has "no idea what the market will do in the short term." But the internet would beg to differ.

He's called the "Oracle of Omaha," after all.

In February, Buffett said in his annual letter that Berkshire Hathaway paid more in taxes in 2024 than any company has ever paid the U.S. government in a year.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

At Age 55, He Walked Away From a Massive Venture Capital Firm to Pursue His Sports Dream. Now His Professional Fighters League Is Valued at $1 Billion.

Donn Davis, founder, chairman and co-owner of the Professional Fighters League, explains his philosophy for growth where everybody wins.

By Dan Bova
Management

Your Team Is Burnt Out and Disengaged — Here's How to Reignite Their Energy and Focus

Employees across generations are feeling overloaded with work — and this rising stress is being exacerbated due to a lack of clarity around what they're working towards.

By Dean Guida
Business News

'I'm Tired': More Americans Are Working Multiple Jobs Than Ever Before

Nearly nine million Americans have more than one job, according to the new jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

These Women Grew Disney Weddings to $100 Million — Then Built a Multimillion-Dollar Sold-Out Business the Industry Had Never Seen Before: 'Like Lightning in a Bottle'

Wedding industry veterans Rebecca Grinnals and Kathryn Arce wanted to fill a significant gap.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Wheel of Fortune' Co-Host Vanna White Only Works 34 Days a Year — But Her Salary Allows Her to Buy a Whole Lot of Vowels

The legendary letter-turner got some heads spinning after she revealed her work schedule.

By David James