No. 1 is a small Florida town that may not be on your radar.

The article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Many Americans preparing to retire are wondering just how far their finances can take them.

After all, most older adults live on meager incomes, and many are reliant on ever-imperiled Social Security. But for the workers who have put in their time, a cheaper spot to throw in the towel may be one solution for their economic woes. And, of course, many older people are also dealing with a rising sense of loneliness — making a strong community even more key to a comfortable retirement.

Some states have more retirees than others; perhaps unsurprisingly, nearly a fifth of Florida is retired.

Share of each state that is retired

Indeed, Florida hosts some of the best spots to retire, at least according to a new ranking from the real-estate website Realtor.com. Realtor.com ranked the top 10 places to retire, looking at a combination of housing prices, median ages, and real-estate listings that point to a retiree-friendly area.

While Florida is showing up and showing out, you don't necessarily have to head south to find an ideal post-career destination — your affordable retirement might just be down the Jersey Shore.

Top 10 retirement towns

Here are Realtor.com's top 10 spots to retire, what it costs to live in each place, and what the places are best known for.

10. Whiting, New Jersey

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 78%

Median age of residents: 69

Median list price: $179,000

Known for: With by far the cheapest median list price of the top 10, Whiting, located in the Pine Barrens, is home to more than 33,000 residents, and its draws include plentiful greenery, relatively low prices, and close proximity to Philadelphia and New York City.

9. Laguna Woods, California

Laguna Woods. Matt Gush via BI

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 99%

Median age of residents: 75

Median list price: $409,900

Known for: Laguna Woods in Orange County has cheaper retirement-friendly listings than the rest of the county, drawing beach lovers and nature enthusiasts given its proximity to seaside spots such as Newport Beach and Dana Point.

8. Sun City, California

Menifee, California. Matt Gush via BI

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 86%

Median age of residents: 58

Median list price: $370,000

Known for: Sun City — a neighborhood in the city of Menifee in California's Riverside County — is home to retirement facilities such as Pacifica Senior Living and hosts more than 40 social clubs.

7. Seal Beach, California

Seal Beach. Kelly Bourquin via BI

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 72%

Median age of residents: 61

Median list price: $369,000

Known for: Located in Orange County, Seal Beach is known for its moderate weather that rarely surpasses 90 degrees Fahrenheit, its close proximity to Long Beach, and the wildlife at the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge. California has no state Social Security taxes, meaning retirees may feel slightly more inclined to spend at the many restaurants along Main Street.

6. Monroe, New Jersey

Monroe. FotosForTheFuture via BI

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 70%

Median age of residents: 56

Median list price: $424,000

Known for: Monroe, about 15 miles east of Princeton, boasts condos priced in the $200,000s with quick access to Philadelphia, New York City, Atlantic City, and state parks such as Cheesequake State Park.

5. Manchester, New Jersey

Manchester. Andrew F. Kazmierski via BI

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%

Median age of residents: 65

Median list price: $309,900

Known for: Manchester, a township east of Philadelphia near the Atlantic Ocean, has relatively affordable retiree-friendly listings at various 55-and-over communities, each with amenities such as clubhouses, indoor pools, and fitness centers. Residents get all four seasons and lots of open space, though taxes are rather high compared with other states.

4. The Villages, Florida

The Villages. Michael Warren/Getty Images via BI

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 84%

Median age of residents: 71

Median list price: $315,000

Known for: The Villages experienced a population boom of 4.7% from July 2022 to July 2023. The giant complex's more than 50 golf courses, diverse restaurants, and several town squares — all accessible for $195 a month — have driven this quick growth among the 55-and-over community.

3. King City, Oregon

Parts of King City border the Tualatin River. Justin Bartels via BI

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 81%

Median age of residents: 63

Median list price: $375,000

Known for: Twelve miles outside downtown Portland, King City is in the Tualatin Valley. It was first established as a retirement community in the '60s but is now considered a quiet suburb of Portland.

2. Green Valley, Arizona

Green Valley. Manuela Durson via BI

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%

Median age of residents: 74

Median list price: $349,900

Known for: Green Valley has become a popular winter retreat destination. Only 25 miles from downtown Tucson, Green Valley has a lot to do — clubs, trips, and concerts are all sponsored by the nonprofit Green Valley Recreation.

1. Sun City Center, Florida

Sun City Center is just a short drive from Apollo Beach. TimothyOLeary BI

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 84%

Median age of residents: 71

Median list price: $315,000

Known for: Located between Tampa and Sarasota, Sun City Center is essentially its own retirement community. There are plenty of golf courses as well as indoor and outdoor pools. During waking hours, it's legal to drive golf carts on the streets.