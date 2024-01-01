Accel
Compliance Automation Startup Sprinto Secures USD 20 Mn from Accel, Elevation Capital, and Blume Ventures
The San Francisco and Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy fresh funds for R&D, with a sharp focus on intelligent automation and AI, and expand into new markets.
AI Platform RapidCanvas Secures USD 7.5 Mn Funding Led by Accel
With the raised funds, RapidCanvas aims to fuel both customer acquisition through go-to-market and commercial team expansion and customer retention through R&D investments.
Workflow Automation Platform Nanonets Raises USD 29 Mn in Series B Led by Accel
With this most recent round of fundraising, Nanonets has now raised USD 40 million in total. The startup had raised USD 10 million in a Series A funding round in 2022.
AI Startup Ema Raises USD 25 Mn Led by Accel, Section 32 and Prosus Ventures
The startup aims to deploy the funds for R&D, to create new products and improve its current line of offers. A portion of the funds will also be used to establish the company's go-to-market strategy.