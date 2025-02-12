This Franchise Has Seen Remarkable Growth in the $5.3Bn Drug Testing Industry Fastest Labs is a leader in the high-growth and recession-resistant drug, alcohol and DNA testing industry

By Matthew Goldstein

Are you looking for a high-growth franchise opportunity in a recession-resistant industry? Fastest Labs, a leader in the drug, alcohol, and DNA testing sector, might be the perfect fit for you.

Why Fastest Labs stands out:

  • Low initial start-up cost of $125,500
  • High-margin business model with multiple revenue streams
  • Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List
  • Recession and pandemic-resistant industry

As a Fastest Labs franchisee, you'll benefit from:

  • Proprietary cloud-based management software
  • Comprehensive training and ongoing support
  • Marketing assistance and national accounts program
  • Potential for scalability with multi-unit ownership

Fastest Labs has experienced remarkable growth in number of units since 2018. This rapid expansion demonstrates the strong demand for reliable testing services across various industries.

<strong>Learn more</strong> about Fastest Labs!
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Elon Musk's xAI Is Reportedly Set to Hire Thousands of 'AI Tutors' With Pay Up to $65 an Hour

Employees told Business Insider the company is expanding hiring soon.

By Erin Davis
Growing a Business

The 10 Best Podcasts Every Entrepreneur Should Listen to for Growth, Strategy and Success

Unlock your potential with the 10 must-listen podcasts for entrepreneurs, offering expert insights on growth, strategy and success.

By Roy Dekel
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

This 31-Year-Old Spends 2 Hours Per Week On His $3,000-a-Month Passive Income Side Hustle: 'Trust Your Vision'

Hansel Moore's home office "wasn't cutting it" — so he found another place to be creative.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Co-Founders Must Answer These Crucial Questions Before Launching a Startup

Launching a startup with co-founders can be exciting, but it also comes with potential pitfalls. Here are the questions every founding team must answer to build a strong foundation for success.

By Dima Maslennikov
Business News

Google's CEO Praised AI Rival DeepSeek This Week for Its 'Very Good Work.' Here's Why.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.

By Sherin Shibu