Today's workforce is one of the most generationally diverse, so human resources leaders need to understand how to recruit and retain employees based on the unique needs of each talent pool — and the commonality they all share.

With boomers staying in the workforce longer and Gen Zers increasingly foregoing traditional career paths and heading straight to work, today's offices, job sites and conference rooms are more generationally diverse than ever before. The range of experiences and points of view offered by today's labor pool is helping companies be more productive and successful than in years past, with collaboration between workers of varying ages leading to increased innovation and resilience.

However, while nearly all of today's workers show a preference for companies with clear values, their preferences and priorities on benefits, compensation and other offerings vary.

