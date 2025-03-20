I've had to adopt a strict routine to avoid letting flights and time zone changes destroy my productivity and wellbeing.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For today's entrepreneur, the world is your oyster — you can start a business from anywhere and sell to everywhere. Having this global perspective is slowly becoming a prerequisite for building a successful business.

To that end, I encourage you to take inspiration from the world of startups. Startups have always been about thinking big. From day one, the goal is rarely to dominate a local market — it's to disrupt industries, grow globally and create impact at scale.

This ambition, however, means that offices in different countries, investors in various cities and partners scattered around the world are not just aspirations but necessities. If your business crosses state lines and national borders, so will your itinerary. Because a Zoom call is almost never enough to motivate a team, close an investment or onboard a new partner.

Face-to-face interactions are irreplaceable, meaning that travel will be a major part of your life if you're building a global business. And, well, that's precisely what I'm doing.

Recently, I had 15 flights, including transatlantic and transcontinental ones, over two months. While this level of travel is exhilarating, it's also exhausting. It's made me reflect on how much effort goes into ensuring my company runs smoothly while I'm unavailable. And it's not just about the business — it's personally taxing, too. I've had to adopt a strict routine to avoid letting flights and time zone changes destroy my productivity and wellbeing.

Here are three strategies that have helped me keep my startup running seamlessly from 30,000 feet.

Related: Pilots Use This Checklist to Analyze and Reduce Flight Risks. Here's How It Can Help Entrepreneurs, Too.

1. Set your teams up for success with quarterly planning

In most startups and young companies, the CEO is the linchpin of the organization. But if the entire operation relies on one person, it's a recipe for disaster — especially when that person is constantly on the move.

That's why quarterly planning is a must. Each quarter, my teams and I align on the targets we need to hit and the results we need to deliver, both as an organization and as individuals. This isn't just about setting goals; it's about empowering teams to take ownership of their work.

When everyone knows what they're responsible for, they can self-organize and execute without constant oversight. This structure ensures that even when I'm on a 12-hour flight or in back-to-back meetings, the business keeps moving forward.

Quarterly planning also creates a rhythm for the company. It allows us to celebrate wins, learn from setbacks and adjust our strategy as needed. It's not just about surviving while I'm away — it's about thriving.

2. Build a team that can self-organize

Planning can only take you so far. To bring those plans to life, you need the right people. Hiring for a growing company is one of the biggest challenges you'll face — and it can make or break your business.

The question is: Will you hire high performers who are aligned with and invested in your mission? Or will you end up with box-tickers who won't make a move without your approval?

I've learned that hiring the latter might seem more manageable in the short term, but it's a costly mistake, especially if you don't have the time and resources to tend to their every need. In that sense, the former — a team of self-starters who know what needs to be done and take initiative — is worth every penny.

When you have the right people in place, you don't need to micromanage. They'll step up, solve problems, and keep the business moving forward, even when you're halfway across the world. That said, you must give them the trust and space to do so. There's nothing worse than hiring high-performers and squandering their potential through micromanagement.

3. Take care of yourself — maintain routines to stay sharp

Frequent travel takes a toll. Jet lag, disrupted sleep and long hours in cramped airplane seats can wreak havoc on your productivity and wellbeing. That's why maintaining personal routines is crucial.

For me, this means prioritizing workouts. Even if it's just a quick session at the hotel gym, I always ensure there is a gym wherever I'm staying. It means sticking to healthy eating habits, staying hydrated and getting enough sleep — even when my schedule is packed.

I've also found that cold showers and mindfulness practices help me stay sharp and focused. These small habits might seem trivial, but they're game-changers when you're juggling a hectic travel schedule and the demands of running a startup.

The reality is that if you're not taking care of yourself, you can't bring your best self to your business. And when you're the CEO, your energy and focus set the tone for the entire company.

Related: How to Start (and Run) a 7-Figure Business While Traveling the World

Putting it all together

Running a startup while constantly on the move is no small feat. It requires careful planning, a rock-solid team and a commitment to self-care. But with the right systems in place, it's possible to keep your business running smoothly — even from 30,000 feet.

Quarterly planning ensures your teams stay aligned and empowered. Hiring the right people creates a foundation of trust and initiative. And maintaining personal routines keeps you sharp and resilient, no matter how many time zones you cross.

At the end of the day, entrepreneurship is a marathon, not a sprint. And if you want to go the distance, you need to build a business — and a lifestyle — that can keep up.