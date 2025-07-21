Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startups are often eager to invest in building trust — until it comes to public relations. Then the budget tightens, the strategy gets fuzzy, and someone decides to "just handle it in-house."

It's understandable. PR doesn't come with neat analytics like click-through rates or ROI dashboards. But that doesn't mean it isn't powerful. When done right, PR becomes one of the most effective brand-building tools a firm can use — especially in a credibility-driven space like startups, financial services or other professional services.

The problem is, most firms don't know how to use PR to their advantage. Here's how to change that and get meaningful results from your efforts.

Get clear on your message before seeking attention

Before you pitch a story or hire a PR team, ask yourself: What do I want to be known for?

The best PR campaigns start with a sharp, confident point of view. One client I worked with — a wealth manager with a loyal client base — started using a simple, memorable line: "Know what you own and why you own it." That phrase became his filter for all communications. It anchored his website, social media posts and media appearances, and it made him a go-to expert for outlets like Barron's and InvestmentNews.

If your messaging is fuzzy or generic, PR won't help. A quote in a national publication is only as powerful as the clarity behind it.

Don't treat visibility as a one-time event

Getting quoted once isn't the goal — building consistent credibility is. Yet many entrepreneurs think of PR as a one-and-done effort. You can't expect a single article or interview to change perception or attract clients overnight.

Instead, think of PR as a series of small wins that add up. Develop a rhythm of showing up: Contribute expert insights when market news breaks, offer commentary on recurring financial topics like retirement planning or estate strategy, and pitch fresh angles that tie back to your niche.

Amplify your media coverage across every channel

Here's where many firms fall short: They get great press ... and then fail to share it.

When you land a media win, that's not the end of the story. It's the beginning of your amplification strategy. Link to it in your newsletter. Share it on LinkedIn with context and insight. Reference it in conversations with prospective clients or partners. One firm I worked with turned a single quote in Barron's into a month-long campaign across social media and email — and landed two new high-value referrals.

If you're not leveraging your press hits, you're leaving value on the table.

Use LinkedIn like a newsroom, not a bulletin board

Most advisors and founders use LinkedIn to post firm updates or occasional thought pieces. That's a missed opportunity. In the world of financial PR, LinkedIn is one of the best platforms for visibility and relationship-building.

Don't just repost articles — offer commentary. Add personal insight. Tag journalists whose work you admire and engage with their content thoughtfully. One of my clients built a long-term relationship with a reporter at InvestmentNews simply by showing up consistently in the comments. When the journalist needed a last-minute quote, he reached out because my client was top of mind.

Prepare for interviews like you would a client pitch

Landing a media opportunity is only half the job. The other half is showing up ready.

That doesn't mean you need a script, but you do need a plan. I always tell clients: Know your top three messages, bridge back to them confidently and don't be afraid to repeat them. Repetition builds authority. And just as important — know when to stop talking. Brevity and clarity go hand in hand in media interviews.

The best communicators don't fill every silence; they create space for follow-up, reflection and dialogue. That's where the connection (and the quote) happens.

Smart PR isn't promotional — it's purposeful

Public relations isn't about talking louder. It's about speaking with purpose.

Done well, it gives entrepreneurs and advisors a platform to share what they know, build trust and grow their brand in a sustainable way. But to get there, you have to think strategically — sharpen your message, show up consistently, and make your visibility work harder for you.

If you're ready to invest in PR, make sure you're also investing in the clarity and consistency it requires. That's where the true return lies.

