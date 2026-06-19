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Key Takeaways You can’t just buy the material and expect it to transfer into your head via osmosis — you have to actually study it, consistently, for a dedicated amount of time.

In addition to studying, you have to actually practice. Find practice exams online so you go in fully prepared when it’s your turn.

Certification and licensing exams are supposed to be hard and designed to filter. If your current study methods aren’t working, it’s time to change them up.

I scored 299 on my professional certification exam. The passing score was 300.

A little deflated, I went home, studied harder, waited the mandatory 30-day reset period and came back to retake the test. The woman at the front desk handed me the printed results with what I can only describe as a look of practiced sympathy.

299 again.

I stood there, convinced there had been a mistake. The questions were different. I had studied more. The odds felt mathematically impossible that I could hit the exact same score, missing the passing cutoff by one point, twice in a row. But there it was. I was halfway through a five-part certification process, working a full-time job in aerospace, and had just spent the better part of a year studying the wrong way.

That experience ultimately shaped everything I’d later build as an entrepreneur. But what I learned about how actually to prepare for a high-stakes exam is the part worth sharing — especially as certifications become the surest path to career security and advancement in the era of AI.

Buying the material is not the same as studying

When my employer decided to upskill our entire team, they went all in. Boxes of textbooks and reference guides arrived on my desk. Everything I “needed” to pass was right in front of me. I appreciated the nudge to grow, but was completely overwhelmed. I was back to square one in studying.

The problem wasn’t my commitment. It was that I assumed consuming information was the same as preparing to be tested on it. These are not the same thing. An exam doesn’t ask you to recall a chapter but rather puts you in a scenario and asks you to make a decision — often between two answers that are both technically correct, but one is more correct in context. This is the skill you can’t develop by just reading a textbook or manual.

If you’re staring down a certification exam, take an honest inventory: Are you actually studying, or are you accumulating? There’s a version of preparation that feels productive but doesn’t move the needle. Be aware not to confuse the two.

Practice questions are the whole game

Between my second and third attempts, I got my hands on a CD-ROM (yes, this was in 2009) loaded with 1,500 practice questions across every module of the exam. That’s when I stopped just reading the material and started drilling myself.

I finally passed my third attempt with a score in the middle of the range. Not perfect, but comfortably clear of the cutoff I’d missed twice before.

I realized the practice questions actually taught me how the exam thinks. Credentialing bodies, especially in fields like healthcare and supply chain, employ teams of psychometricians (experts who spend significant time making sure each and every question accurately reflects real job scenarios). The questions aren’t trivia but are rather designed to assess judgment. The only way to get good at that is to practice making those judgments, repeatedly, in conditions that mimic the test.

Find practice questions for your exam. Do every single one of them. Then look hard at the ones you got wrong and figure out why you got them wrong. That’s where the learning actually happens.

Saying you don’t have time is a decision problem, not a scheduling problem

Ask any busy professional why they haven’t made progress on a certification they’ve been meaning to pursue, and you’ll hear a version of the same answer: I just don’t have the time. Kids, work, the commute, the inbox.

I’ve been guilty of this, too. I have Spanish flashcards on my desk right now. I bought them before a trip to Mexico, but haven’t bothered to touch them.

And I know exactly why: I never actually decided when I was going to use them. I made a purchase that felt like a commitment, but failed with a follow-through plan. Buying the flashcards felt like progress when it actually wasn’t.

This is the single biggest mistake busy professionals make when they decide to pursue a certification. The subscription is purchased, or the app is downloaded, and then life continues exactly as it did before because nothing on the calendar actually changed. No one is going to block time on your calendar. You either make the time, or you have made your decision.

If you’re serious about a credential, block a specific time in your routine as the first thing you do. Not “mornings” or “evenings” but an actual recurring chunk of time. Even 20 focused minutes a day compounds significantly over a 90-day study window. But zero minutes a day, sustained indefinitely by good intentions, gets you nowhere.

One final thing about failing

If you’ve already failed an exam (or you’re afraid you will), I want to be honest with you in a way that most advice in this space isn’t.

These exams are supposed to be hard and designed to filter. The credential carries value precisely because not everyone passes. Failing doesn’t automatically mean you’re not cut out for the field. But it does mean something in your study routine needs to change. More of the same approach will produce more of the same result. Take it from me.

Look at what you actually did to prepare. Be ruthless about it. If you read but didn’t practice, there’s the gap. If you studied but didn’t dedicate real, consistent time to it, that’s the gap. The path to passing is almost never more effort, but a different form of effort, just applied more deliberately.

I failed twice. I changed my method. I passed. The credential is in my email signature, and that experience became the foundation for a company I’ve now spent over a decade building. But the TLDR is simpler than most people expect: Stop reading, start practicing and actually add it to your calendar.