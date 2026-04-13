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Key Takeaways Innovation moves slower than public attention — that’s why new technology trends always sound overhyped.

If you don’t answer consumers’ questions early, the general public will fill the gap for you — and once a public narrative forms, it’s hard to deviate from it.

So instead of waiting until your new tech is out, craft the narrative early on.

Every major technology wave follows the same pattern.

First comes the excitement. A new category appears, capital starts flowing and founders talk about how an entire industry is finally about to get rebuilt. For a while, it genuinely feels like the start of something.

Then the skepticism creeps in, fast.

A few years later, that same technology gets written off as overhyped. The conversation shifts from “this will change everything” to “okay, but what actually changed?” What makes that cycle interesting is that the technology usually is improving during that window. Infrastructure matures. Products get better. Adoption spreads quietly into places the public rarely notices. The system keeps moving. The perception just doesn’t.

Innovation moves slower than attention

In my last piece, I wrote about the three phases most industries move through: visibility, interface and incentives. Visibility makes a system easier to see; information that used to live behind professional gatekeepers becomes accessible. Interface improves how people actually interact with it. Incentives are where the real restructuring happens, when pricing models shift and control moves to different participants.

Public attention almost always floods in during the first phase, which is the problem.

Visibility feels dramatic because people are seeing a system they never had access to before. It creates the impression that disruption has already arrived. In reality, the deeper structural changes might still be years out, and that gap, between what people perceive and what’s actually happening, is exactly where the hype narrative takes root and hardens.

Builders assume the product will explain itself

Most founders spend their energy on the actual problem. Refining the architecture, fixing the infrastructure, making sure the thing works. Messaging feels secondary, and honestly, from a pure engineering standpoint, that logic isn’t wrong — if the system doesn’t function, nothing else matters.

But outside the product team, people still need a way to interpret what they’re looking at. When a new technology appears, most observers aren’t evaluating the architecture. They’re trying to answer one much simpler question: What is this actually supposed to do?

If you don’t answer that early, the general public will fill the gap for you. And once a narrative forms around an emerging technology, it tends to stick, often for a long time.

Crypto shows what happens when the story freezes early

The infrastructure behind blockchain networks has changed dramatically over the last decade. The biggest banks in the world offer crypto ETFs and have launched their own blockchains. Governments are implementing blockchain for everything from identity to supply chains. The technology didn’t go anywhere, but it did mature.

The mainstream narrative around crypto largely froze at its loudest, earliest moment, filled with trading mania, price collapses and speculation. For most people outside the industry, crypto is nothing but hype, a scam or a casino. That perception formed fast and hardened quickly, and despite the advancements into mainstream society, the industry can’t shake it.

Technology changes systems, but narrative determines how quickly people trust those systems. Crypto is the reminder of what happens when founders don’t take that seriously early enough. If you don’t control the story, the loudest voices in the room will, and those voices are almost always the speculators and the skeptics, not the builders.

Narrative isn’t a marketing problem. It’s an infrastructure problem.

In an emerging sector, the story founders tell functions less like a PR exercise and more like interpretive infrastructure for the system being built. It’s how journalists explain the technology to readers who’ve never heard of it. It’s how investors figure out where the real opportunity sits. It’s how potential users decide whether the thing is even worth learning.

Without that layer, even genuinely important progress looks chaotic from the outside.

Proptech is starting to show what it looks like when structural change and narrative actually move in sync. Real estate technology spent a decade improving access to data — listings became searchable, pricing became visible, buyers got real insight into a market that professionals had historically controlled. But the deeper economics of how transactions get structured barely moved.

That’s where attention is shifting now. Some platforms are experimenting with models that change the incentives inside the transaction itself rather than just building tools around the existing system. Flat-fee structures, transparent pricing, models designed around the consumer. Ownli is one example, with fixed-fee listings that let sellers understand what the service costs before the process starts, rather than watching commissions scale alongside rising home prices. These changes don’t generate flashy headlines. But historically, they’re the kind of shifts that signal an industry is actually starting to move.

The story has to move with the system

The reason innovation keeps getting mistaken for hype comes down to a simple mismatch: attention moves fast, systems change slowly.

By the time a technology reaches the stage where incentives actually shift, the original hype cycle has already run its course. The headlines moved on. The debate about whether it was real or overblown already happened. The infrastructure just kept going, quietly doing its work underneath all of it.

For founders building in any emerging sector right now, that timing gap is the thing most worth understanding, and most people are underestimating it. Building the technology isn’t enough. The companies that actually reshape industries are the ones that also help people understand what the system is becoming while it’s still taking shape. Not after you’ve hit scale. Not once the product is perfect. Now, while the narrative is still open.

Because once the story freezes, and it will freeze, one way or another, changing it is nearly as hard as changing the system itself.

Don’t let someone else write it first.