International Women's Day on March 8 recognizes the courageous women who broke barriers before us. It's also a call to action for leaders to uplift women and create workplaces where they can thrive.

We all have women in our lives who model courage and grit. Growing up in South Korea until my teens, I saw how women were expected to play certain roles — quiet, supportive and rarely in the spotlight. My mother defied those expectations. She was a powerhouse who raised a family while working and later became an entrepreneur. Watching her carve out her path in a society that didn't always welcome women's ambitions left an indelible mark on me. She taught me to dream big and to persevere, no matter the odds.

Now, as a CEO and parent to daughters, I feel a deep sense of responsibility to pay that strength forward — both for my girls and the young women entering the workforce today.

Through my journey, I've learned that fostering an environment where women can succeed requires more than good intentions; it requires action. Here are two ways leaders can make a tangible difference: finding sponsors and being sponsors.

1. Find a sponsor

When I reflect on my career trajectory, I can point to pivotal moments where a leader took a chance on me. These weren't formal mentorship programs or structured career coaching sessions. They were people who recognized my potential and, most importantly, advocated for me when opportunities arose.

Sponsorship is different from mentorship. While mentors offer guidance and advice, sponsors use their influence to open doors. In my case, sponsors put my name forward for high-visibility projects, introduced me to influential people, and vouched for my readiness to take on leadership roles. Those moments of sponsorship were game changers, accelerating my growth and giving me the confidence to stretch beyond my comfort zone.

For women in the workplace, finding a sponsor can be transformative. My advice to young women is to seek out leaders who not only inspire you but who have the power to champion your career. Build genuine relationships, demonstrate your value, and have the courage to express your aspirations. The right sponsor can help you navigate the complexities of your career and open doors you didn't even know existed.

2. Be a sponsor

As leaders, we must look for and nurture emerging talent. For me, being a sponsor is about identifying potential, offering guidance, and, most importantly, advocating for women to take on challenging roles.

So, what do I look for in emerging female leaders? It's not about who shouts the loudest or plays by traditional corporate rules. I value authenticity, curiosity and resilience. I want to see leaders who are willing to take risks, learn from failures, and stay true to who they are. I want to create a space where women don't feel they need to "act like a man: to succeed — because, frankly, I've lived that reality.

When I started my career as a Gen X woman, the workplace often demanded that women conform to a narrow definition of professionalism. We had to adopt a certain demeanor — stoic, aggressive, and emotionally detached — to be taken seriously. While those tactics may have worked for us, they also came at a cost.

Today, I want to build a culture where the next generation, particularly our Gen Z employees, can show up as their whole selves. I want them to know that bringing empathy, collaboration, and other so-called "soft skills" to the table isn't a weakness; it's a strength.

Leaders need to take a moment to evaluate your company's atmosphere. Are you building a supportive and inclusive environment? Women deserve more than a seat at the table. Our female employees should feel empowered to speak up, share their ideas, and lead in ways that feel authentic to them. This means encouraging a diversity of leadership styles, fostering open communication, and helping them move past imposter syndrome.

I've found that women often hesitate to put themselves forward unless they meet every qualification. As a sponsor, part of my role is to give them that nudge and remind them that they are more than capable.

Building a legacy of inclusion

International Women's Day is not just a celebration of women's achievements; it's a reminder that we all have a role to play in building a more equitable future. For me, that role involves carrying forward the legacy my mother started — one of strength, perseverance and boundless possibility. It means being intentional about lifting as I climb and creating a workplace culture where women can thrive.

If you are a leader, I challenge you to think about how you can sponsor the women around you. How can you advocate for them, open doors, and help them rise? And if you are an emerging leader, seek out those sponsors. Build relationships, communicate your ambitions and don't be afraid to ask for what you need.

If you are a parent, you can start equipping the next generation of women even earlier. Get creative and find opportunities for your girls to build confidence at a young age. For my daughters, ju-jitsu and competitive debate are ways they get stronger and learn to speak up.

Together, we can create communities and workplaces where women don't just survive—they flourish. This International Women's Day let's commit to paying it forward and uplifting the next generation of female leaders.