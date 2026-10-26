The 3 Decisions That Are Quietly Slowing Down Your Business

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Key Takeaways Leaders can unintentionally limit growth by holding on to responsibilities, tolerating underperformance and failing to provide clear direction.

Sustainable growth requires clear accountability, delegated ownership and aligned priorities.

Business owners often assume growth slows because of external forces. Competition intensifies. Hiring becomes more difficult. Markets shift. Customers become harder to reach.

Those challenges are real. But some of the biggest obstacles to growth come from decisions leaders continue making long after their businesses have outgrown them. These decisions rarely feel like mistakes. You stay involved with customers because you care about their experience. You give an employee another chance because you want them to succeed. You trust a leader to figure things out because you don’t want to micromanage. Each decision makes sense in isolation. Over time, however, they can create bottlenecks that limit growth.

My business coach has repeated a quote attributed to the ancient Greek poet Archilochus more times than I can count. It’s pinned to the board in my office: “We don’t rise to the level of our expectations; we fall to the level of our training.” I return to this idea because leadership is shaped by the habits, decisions and disciplines we practice every day. As a business grows, leaders must recognize when the habits that once helped them succeed are now holding them back.

Here are three decisions that can quietly slow a growing business — and what to do instead.

1. Holding on to customer relationships your team should own

Imagine hiring a talented account manager who is fully capable of managing client relationships. Six months later, customers are still calling you. When problems arise, they contact you. When decisions need to be made, they want your opinion. You become frustrated that everyone depends on you, while your account manager never develops full ownership.

I’ve seen this pattern repeatedly in growing businesses. What begins as excellent customer service eventually becomes a bottleneck. Leaders think they’re protecting the client experience, but they may actually be preventing employees from developing the confidence and authority to manage relationships independently.

One useful principle is to recognize that an employee doesn’t have to do a job exactly as you would to do it well. Founders often measure delegation against perfection when they should be measuring it against results. Your employee needs to manage the relationship effectively enough that the business can grow without your constant involvement.

Start by asking yourself: If I were unavailable for two weeks, would my clients know whom to contact? If the answer is no, identify your five most important client relationships and assign clear ownership for each. Attend meetings together initially, let your employee lead conversations and resist stepping in unless necessary. Establish boundaries around which decisions they can make independently and when they should escalate an issue.

The goal isn’t to remove yourself from customer relationships entirely. It’s to build a business where customer experience doesn’t depend on your personal involvement in every interaction.

2. Retaining employees for their potential instead of their performance

Most small business owners can think of an employee they’ve rooted for. Perhaps the person showed tremendous promise, delivered strong results once or experienced personal challenges that prompted you to give them more time. Months pass, the coaching continues, but the performance never materializes.

One advantage of leading a small business is knowing your people personally. You understand their circumstances, their families and the challenges they’re facing. That empathy matters, but it can also blur accountability. Leaders begin evaluating employees based on who they could become rather than how they’re performing today. Meanwhile, the rest of the team sees inconsistent standards and spends time compensating for unresolved performance issues. Strong employees notice, too. Over time, morale can suffer, productivity can decline and valuable people may look elsewhere.

The longer the situation continues, the more expensive it becomes. Hiring for potential makes sense. Retaining someone indefinitely without the performance the business needs does not. That doesn’t mean abandoning coaching or development. It means turning good intentions into a clear improvement plan with measurable expectations and a deadline.

Ask yourself: Knowing what I know today, would I enthusiastically hire this person again for the same role? If the answer is no, identify the specific performance gaps, communicate what needs to change and agree on a reasonable timeline for improvement. Schedule regular check-ins to assess progress and determine what happens if expectations aren’t met.

Empathy and accountability can coexist. Supporting an employee means giving them a fair opportunity to succeed, not avoiding difficult conversations indefinitely.

3. Setting goals without giving your team a roadmap

Imagine hiring a sales leader and setting a clear objective: Increase revenue by 20%. On the surface, the goal seems reasonable. But what happens if you don’t explain which markets to prioritize, which metrics matter or what resources are available? I saw this play out inside a professional services organization. A sales manager gave the team ambitious revenue targets and told them to figure out how to achieve them. Each person developed their own assumptions, priorities and approach because there was no shared roadmap. Engagement declined, execution became inconsistent and revenue fell by 10%.

A goal without direction leaves people to create their own definitions of success. Which customers should the team prioritize? Which opportunities align with the company’s strategy? How should success be measured? Without clear answers, employees fill in the gaps themselves.

Business owners often carry a detailed vision in their heads and assume everyone else can see it, too. They know where the business is headed and which priorities matter, but the team may have a very different understanding. When priorities remain undocumented, departments move in different directions, and leaders spend time correcting decisions that clearer communication could have prevented. Employees don’t need instructions for every situation. They need enough context to make good decisions without constantly seeking approval.

Here’s a practical way to test whether your leadership team is aligned: Ask each member to independently write down the company’s top three priorities for the next 12 months. Then compare their answers. If the priorities differ significantly, your strategy may not be as clear as you think. Identify the gaps and clarify the company’s priorities, who owns each initiative, the resources available and the metrics that will define success.

Before launching another initiative, make sure everyone understands not just what the business needs to achieve, but how their work contributes to that outcome.

Growth requires different decisions

None of these mistakes necessarily come from bad intentions. Founders stay involved because they care about customers. Leaders give employees additional chances because they care about people. Business owners grant autonomy because they want to empower their teams. The challenge is that decisions that helped build a business can eventually become decisions that slow it down.

Scaling requires leaders to transfer ownership, maintain consistent standards and communicate direction more clearly than they might think necessary.

That brings me back to the quote on the board in my office. Businesses don’t grow simply because leaders set ambitious goals. They grow when leaders build the systems, standards and habits that enable their teams to execute consistently. Growth isn’t driven by bigger goals alone. It’s built through better decisions, repeated consistently, until they become part of the company’s culture.