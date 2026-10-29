As Fundraising Gets Tougher, Tech Startups Need to Rethink Their Marketing. Here’s Where to Start.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Invest in human-led branding, messaging and positioning to stand out to customers and investors rather than relying on generic AI-generated content.

Define your ideal customer profile, map the customer journey, and establish strong lead-management systems to maximize ROI and avoid wasted ad spend.

Automate routine tasks, hire agile and AI-savvy marketers, and focus on low-cost growth and targeted ad testing before investing in large budgets or scaling efforts.

Investors have tightened up. After a stretch of record-low VC returns, very few companies seeking capital can afford to be in growth-at-all-costs mode.

In 2026, investors want companies that grow consistently and efficiently without heavy investment in headcount or capital. Whether you’re bootstrapped or at Series A, your marketing should support what’s become a persistent rallying cry in the tech world: Do more with less.

You need to have a tight marketing system, with elite levels of capital efficiency. The growth-at-all-costs era has been gone for a while; now the name of the game is efficient growth. Don’t spend money in the early days unless you can prove a positive ROI outcome.

The key, which I’ll get into in this article, is building a differentiated brand. Telling a good and compelling story through your brand will do more for your growth (and your fundraising) than leveraging AI well and/or acquiring a million leads with Meta ads.

What to invest in now

1. Brand, messaging and positioning (developed by people)

In my opinion, this is your early investment with the highest value. Hire someone who can tell your story through branding, messaging and positioning, then translate it into a distinctive design language.

I can’t say this clearly enough: Do not hand this work to AI tools.

Companies that do tend to end up with bland, homogeneous websites and positioning statements that look like any other startup’s. In a crowded market, a differentiated story is what makes you memorable to customers and investors.

Even if you’re happy enough with your messaging from your business’s early days, this is worth revisiting in a lot of depth — and with a lot of research — to make sure you have a story worth investing in.

2. A clearly defined ICP and mapped customer journey

Do the research to develop a rich, layered understanding of who you are, who you serve and why they care. Then map the customer journey and decide how you’ll help prospects through each stage. This, like the above, may start out fairly basic but morph over time, especially if you’re adding functionality as you go.

Make sure you’ve done your work here before engaging any potential investors; you need to have your TAM (Total Addressable Market) and your customer journey, whether that’s product-led or sales-led, nailed down.

3. Lead-management plumbing

Before you scale your efforts in demand generation and demand capture, assess the maturity of your systems for tracking, measuring and nurturing leads. Too many companies throw budget at ads to get leads in the door without marketing ops or sales ops (let alone integrated revenue ops) systems in place.

When my agency onboards brands in that position, we invariably see thousands and thousands of dollars of ad spend wasted on stale and/or unqualified leads that never convert into pipeline. Worse, they don’t use the data on qualified leads to train Google, Meta and LinkedIn’s bidding algorithms to find more valuable users for their ad spend.

4. AI automation for capital efficiency

Identify the processes you can (and should) automate with AI, and activate them quickly. A practical model is an orchestrator agent framework: one person or agent coordinating automated workflows across functions.

In 2026, there is no longer any excuse for slow lead follow-up, slow responses for basic customer support questions or poorly updated CRM details. Find simple tasks that AI can take over where it makes sense.

Also acknowledge that there is a brand risk in forcing people to converse at length with an AI agent, so use AI wisely (e.g., leverage it for simplifying workflows), but limit customer visibility.

5. The right first marketing hire

If you need someone to roll up their sleeves and do the work, don’t hire an expensive CMO. Make your first hire a hungry director or VP-level generalist with AI fluency. The ideal person is someone who knows the new tools, acts quickly and autonomously, and doesn’t wait to execute.

If you’re at the point where you need a bigger team, I’ve seen two models work. The first model is a small group of senior people who build AI agent workflows (with limited junior hiring); the second model is more capital-efficient mid-level hires who can build some automation and handle execution.

Where to save your money (for now)

Skip the large ad budgets

Limit paid media spend in the early days. If you run ads, use them for channel and message testing, and limited testing, not spending for scale. A few thousand dollars spent testing value propositions (ease of implementation versus price, for example) will show which messages resonate, which is important info for sales to have as well.

Don’t pursue scale

The old rule still holds: Do the things that don’t scale first, like working your networks to get leads and customers in the door. Save scalable paid tactics until you have the money and the proof to support them — not to mention the post-lead set-up I talked about above.

Final thoughts

AI has brought another layer of meaning to “do more with less.” These days, that often means “with fewer people,” with leaders using AI for functions team members once tackled.

Strategic use of AI is an important part of achieving the efficiency that appeals to investors in 2026, but just as important is knowing when great human talent is needed. Your brand is still your most important asset; without a distinctive brand and a persuasive story, all the automation and ad spend in the world won’t lead you to your fundraising goals.