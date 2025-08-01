Start Up | August 2025

Start Up magazine
August 2025

Franchise

From Dog Grooming to Acai Bowls — What's Making These Brands Grow So Fast?

These five brands rocketed up the rankings of our Franchise 500 this year. Here's why.

Franchise

This Navy Veteran Cashed in His 401(k) to Buy a Business. Now, He Has Two Locations.

"The first three years, it was pretty much a 24/7 job."

Franchise

He Was a Refugee as a Child. Now, He Runs 11 Businesses — and Has an Unexpected Mantra.

Orhan Veli is now the top-performing owner at Saladworks. He has a unique business outlook.

Leadership

You're Making It Hard for People to Be Honest With You — Here's How to Make Them Finally Speak Up

It's a simple strategy for building stronger relationships with your team and improving your customer service.

Franchise

Your Local Ace Hardware May Look Totally Different Soon — Here's What You Can Expect

The home improvement retail franchise is celebrating its 100th birthday with some big changes.

By Rachel Davies
Franchise

Which Franchise Model is Right For You? Here's How to Choose.

There are thousands of brands and concepts, but franchises generally fall under two business models: "brick-and-mortar" and "service-based." Which is the best choice for you?

By David Busker

