Entrepreneur Feeds

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RSS?

RSS (Really Simple Syndication) is an XML-based news feed that you can subscribe to in order to receive the latest content from your favorite websites.

How do I access RSS feeds?

To view RSS feeds, you need to have an RSS news reader. You can either download a dedicated program (check Download.com for some examples), or sign up with a web-based reader such as My Yahoo!, NewsGator, My AOL or Blogging.com. Most programs and services are free.

What does Entrepreneur.com include in its feeds?

Each feed showcases our newest content, and includes article headlines, descriptions and links back to Entrepreneur.com.

How often will Entrepreneur.com update its feeds?

Our "Latest on Entrepreneur.com" feed and our Blog feed will be updated most business days. The topical feeds will be updated whenever new content becomes available.

May I include an Entrepreneur.com feed on my website?

Yes, we encourage you to spread the word! But please read our Terms of Use first.

RSS Terms of Use

Entrepreneur.com feeds are offered free of charge for personal, non-commercial use. We require you to attribute the feeds to Entrepreneur.com when you use the feeds on your website. If you choose to attribute the feeds using a graphic, you must use the Entrepreneur.com logo provided in the feed. You must also leave all Entrepreneur.com links intact as provided in the feed. You may not insert any intermediate page, splash page or other content between the RSS link and the applicable Entrepreneur.com web page.

Entrepreneur.com retains all ownership and other rights to the RSS content provided, and any and all Entrepreneur.com logos used in connection with our feed service. We reserve the right to terminate use of the feeds at any time for any reason, including your violation of these Terms of Use. You may not redistribute Entrepreneur.com feeds.