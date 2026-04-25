Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways The organizations that consistently win the security talent war have moved the following five questions from diagnostic exercises into operational frameworks.

Most CEOs find out about security team problems the hard way — when a key analyst hands in their notice mid-project, or when they realize the incident response capability they thought they had disappeared along with the person who built it.

Here’s what makes this worse: Threat actors are paying attention. They monitor LinkedIn for patterns of security professionals leaving organizations. They track signs of team instability and time their attacks to land during transition periods. During the Great Resignation, cybercriminals specifically targeted companies showing signs of security churn, knowing that stretched teams and knowledge gaps create easier entry points.

The cybersecurity talent shortage means replacing security professionals takes 50% longer than typical IT roles, often at salary premiums of 15-25%. But the hidden costs — operational disruption, knowledge loss and genuine security vulnerabilities — dwarf those direct expenses. Smart CEOs don’t wait for departure notices. They ask the right questions early, when they can still act on the answers.

1. If our most experienced analyst left tomorrow, what critical knowledge would walk out the door?

This question cuts straight to one of the most dangerous hidden dependencies in cybersecurity operations. When security professionals carry institutional knowledge that exists nowhere else — your network’s quirks, which alerts are false positives, your organization’s informal processes — their departure creates immediate operational blind spots.

It goes deeper than losing technical skills. You’re potentially losing years of accumulated understanding about your specific environment, threat patterns and stakeholder relationships. Most organizations don’t realize how much is locked in individual minds until it’s gone. This question forces your security leader to confront whether your operations would hold up during a transition or collapse under the weight of missing expertise.

2. How are we developing our security team’s skills, and how does our retention rate compare to industry benchmarks?

Security professionals don’t leave primarily for money — they leave for advancement opportunities. This question exposes whether your organization has structured career development or is simply hoping people will stick around without clear growth paths.

A LinkedIn Workplace Learning report found that 91% of employees would stay longer at companies that invest in their learning and development. But investment alone isn’t enough. The key is creating visible, achievable progression so that ambitious professionals don’t have to look elsewhere for it. That can mean anything from sponsoring CISSP certification training and exams to building a clear path toward a senior role and actively helping them reach it.

This question reveals whether your security leader understands the link between professional development and retention — and whether they’re treating career progression as a strategic function rather than a nice-to-have.

3. Walk me through what happens during a security incident — who does what, and how quickly can you respond?

This question is really about operational resilience. Many security teams run with single points of failure disguised as expertise. When your best incident responder handles all complex investigations personally, you’ve built a critical dependency that becomes a genuine liability the moment they’re unavailable.

What previously required one skilled professional now demands multiple people or significantly extended timelines. During actual security incidents, that delay can mean the difference between containing a breach in hours versus days. This question forces your security leader to think beyond current capability and consider whether your incident response is a mature, distributed operation or a house of cards built around individual expertise.

4. What early warning signs would tell you that team members are thinking about leaving?

This question separates security leaders who manage talent proactively from those who manage by hope. The most reliable indicators of departure aren’t performance problems — they’re engagement changes that show up 60 to 90 days before a resignation letter lands.

High-performing security professionals planning their exit follow specific patterns: They disengage from long-term projects, pull back from knowledge sharing and either go quiet on professional development or suddenly request expensive certifications that align with their next role — not yours.

Most managers recognize these signs only in hindsight. By then, retention efforts rarely work because the psychological departure has already happened. This question reveals whether your security leadership has the awareness to intervene before the decision is made.

5. If we had to replace our entire security team over the next 18 months, what would that cost us and how would we maintain operations?

This is the question most CEOs never think to ask — and the one that reveals everything about whether your security leader thinks strategically about talent. The visible costs (salary, recruiting fees, onboarding) represent only a fraction of the actual impact.

The hidden costs include extended recruitment timelines in a candidate-scarce market, productivity loss during long transitions, knowledge transfer efforts that drain the remaining team and the operational risk created by capability gaps during vulnerable periods. Organizations with strong security leadership have documented plans for maintaining operations during transitions, identified internal advancement paths and calculated the ROI of retention investments against replacement costs.

The reality most CEOs are missing

Most CEOs come out of these conversations realizing they’ve been managing security teams the same way they manage every other department. That approach is failing — but knowing there’s a problem isn’t the same as having a solution.

The organizations that consistently win the security talent war have moved these five questions from diagnostic exercises into operational frameworks. They’ve stopped hoping good people stay and started engineering environments where departures are the exception. While typical security teams face 20-30% annual turnover, organizations with mature retention approaches hold rates below 10%.

The cost gap is equally stark. Each security departure typically costs $150,000 or more when you account for recruiting, training, productivity loss and operational disruption. Over time, that gap between reactive and strategic approaches translates to millions in avoided costs — and sustained operational capability that competitors constantly fighting recruitment battles simply cannot match.

The cybersecurity talent shortage isn’t going away. The question is whether you’ll keep cycling through expensive replacements or build an organization where your best people have every reason to stay. Start with these five questions. The answers will tell you exactly where you stand.