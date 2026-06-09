The Costliest Mistake With a Prospective Client Happens in the First 30 Minutes (And Most People Miss It)

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Every agency I know loses money on the same thing. Not pricing. Not scope creep. The bad-fit client who should have been turned down at the discovery call and somehow became a six-month problem instead.

Research compiled by Salesmotion from Ebsta and Gartner benchmarking studies found that 63% of lost B2B deals die before the needs assessment even happens, meaning the damage is done in the qualification stage. A separate analysis of 939 B2B companies found that top sales teams weed out about 40% of bad-fit deals right at discovery. Translated into agency terms, the discovery call is not a sales call. It is a filter.

After a lot of painful lessons, I rebuilt our intake process around that idea. If I run the call right, the wrong clients remove themselves before a proposal is ever written, and the right ones leave more convinced than when they got on.

Here is the structure I use, the questions that do the actual filtering and the signals I watch for in the answers.

Set the frame in the first two minutes

Most discovery calls open with small talk and then drift into a demo of the agency. That is backwards. I start by telling the prospect, plainly, what the call is for and what it is not for.

Something like this. “The next 30 minutes are for me to understand your situation. I am not going to pitch you. By the end, one of three things will happen. I will tell you we are a good fit and propose next steps, I will tell you we are not a good fit and send you to someone better, or I will tell you honestly that I need to think about it.”

That framing changes the energy of the call. It signals that I am willing to walk away, which is the single most disarming thing an agency owner can do. The prospects who want a vendor they can push around feel it immediately and go quiet. The ones who have been burned by slick pitches relax for the first time in a long time.

Ask five questions, in this order

The order matters as much as the questions. Each one is designed to surface a specific risk, and each one builds on the last.

First: “What is the outcome you need this project to deliver, and how will you know it worked?” If a prospect cannot answer this without hesitation, the project does not have a real owner or a real goal. Either will sink it later.

Second: “What is driving your timeline?” Real timelines are tied to events. A product launch, a funding milestone, a contract renewal, a seasonal window. Fake timelines are tied to feelings. “We just want to get going” is not a timeline. It is a signal that priorities will shift the moment something more urgent lands.

Third: “What have you already tried, and why did it not work?” This is the single most useful question in the script. It reveals the history, the baggage and, more often than not, the real reason the last project failed. Watch for prospects who blame every previous vendor. They will blame you too.

Fourth: “Who else needs to be involved in this decision?” If you get to the end of a call without knowing the answer to this, you do not have a deal. You have a hope. Research cited by Forecastio found that deals involving multiple stakeholders from the first two calls have a 45% higher win rate than single-stakeholder deals. Ask directly, ask early and get the other decision-makers on the next call.

Fifth: “What is your budget range for a project like this?” Budget questions used to feel awkward to me. They stopped feeling awkward when I realized that a prospect who will not share a range is almost always a prospect who does not have one.

Listen for what is not said

The script is only half of the filter. The other half is how the prospect answers, not just what they answer.

Watch for people who describe their last three vendors as incompetent. Watch for people who push back on written scopes or deposits on principle. Watch for people who cannot name a single thing they are willing to be held accountable for on their side of the project. These are not small personality quirks. They are previews of the next six months.

On the other side, the green flags are just as loud once you know them. A prospect who says “we were part of the problem last time” is worth their weight in retainer fees. So is the one who asks about your process before your price.

Close the call before they close it

End the call on your terms. Summarize what you heard, tell the prospect exactly what happens next and give a specific timeframe. If you are saying no, say it on the call. Do not email it later. Referring a prospect to a better-fit agency takes 90 seconds and buys more goodwill than most marketing budgets can.

The whole thing takes about 30 minutes. It filters out the prospects who would have wasted months of my team’s time, and it leaves me with the ones who are ready to do the work on their side. That trade has made more difference to our margins than any pricing change we have ever run.