Get All Access for $5/mo

Save on This Smart Plug for Apple Home — Three-Pack for Just $70 Apple Home allows you to control and automate devices throughout your home.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most of us could use a little help making our office or home better suited to support our work needs. To streamline the use of those devices even further, consider this smart accessory that allows you to control electronics remotely from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer.

This Belkin Wemo Smart Plug features a thread for Apple Home Kits, and a three-pack is on sale for only $69.99 (reg. $119). By using Apple Home with the smart plugs, you can control and automate devices throughout your home.

One of the coolest features of the Belkin Wemo Smart Plugs is its smart automation capabilities. For example, you can prompt it to use geofencing to automatically perform actions based on where you are. That means it can turn on lights when you walk into a room or open your garage door as you pull into the driveway.

Among its many remote home control capabilities, the Belkin Wemo can control a wide variety of household appliances. So, if you're ever out for a long day, and you're not sure if you left the oven on, you can turn it off remotely to ensure everything is safe and sound.

You can control Belkin via your iPhone, iPad, and even with Siri. This intuitive plug is a must for business travelers who have an office setup with a lot of Apple devices and for many of us who are straddling multiple office spaces.

Remember that this Belkin Wemo Smart Plug features a thread for Apple Home Kits, and a three-pack is on sale for only $69.99 (reg. $119) for a limited time only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

McDonald's Is Venturing Into an Unlikely Industry With a New Diversity Initiative

The fast-food giant is addressing the lack of Black designers in the fashion industry, where Black creatives make up just over 7% of designers — despite having set trends for decades.

By Carl Stoffers
Side Hustle

She Grew Her Side Hustle Sales From $0 to Over $6 Million in Just 6 Months — and an 'Old-School' Mindset Helped Her Do It

Cynthia Sakai, designer and founder of the luxury personal care company evolvetogether, felt compelled to help people during the pandemic.

By Amanda Breen
Culture

You Need Constructive Feedback From Your Employees — Here's How to Make Sure They Feel Safe Enough to Provide It.

To grow and nurture an agile and adaptable company, you have to encourage a constant flow of constructive insights.

By Daniel Todd
Leadership

'Don't be Afraid': How His Father's Battle With Dementia Inspired This Entrepreneur's Mission

Howard Berman discusses the founding Coya Therapeutics, the challenges of biotech entrepreneurship, and the future of therapeutic development.

By Christopher Salvi
Business Process

If You Want to Be a Good Leader, Understand Your People — Here's Why the Best Entrepreneurs Make Time to Understand Their Employees

Entrepreneurs who quickly identify people's working styles have the best chance of getting the right people in the right seats to scale.

By Chris Savage
Science & Technology

Keep Your Data Safe While on the Go With This $60 Hard Drive

This hard drive features a slim design and fast data transfer support.

By Entrepreneur Store