Working at the office has many perks, from better in-person collaboration to free snacks in the kitchen. However, one major downside can be the distracting noises of your nearby co-workers. Block them out with earbuds designed for sleep when you get SleepEEZ mini noise-blocking earbuds for $25.99 (reg. $34.99).

How does -20db sound to you?

Can you imagine just cranking the volume dial down on everyone in the cubicles next to you? You can't do that. But you can pop in SleepEEZ earbuds and get an in-ear seal that blocks noise all on its own, so you'll experience -20db noise reduction immediately.

Use the quiet time to get work done or Bluetooth stream motivational music from your phone. Need to take a call or jump into a Teams chat? The built-in voice mics let you answer your phone or talk to your phone's voice assistant without readjusting the earbuds.

Get a good night's sleep before the work day

The only time of day you'll want to have these earbuds out is while they're charging (which you'll need to do after about five hours of use; the case holds an extra 15 hours of charge). The built-in sleep tools make it easy to relax after a long day and rest before returning to the office.

Use the sleep timer to set between 30 minutes and two hours to fall asleep. You can stream your favorite white noise or podcast and know your headphones will shut off automatically. The earbuds also automatically mask low-frequency noises to help you get better sleep.

And you'll stay comfortable the whole time thanks to the mini design of these earbuds. Even side and stomach sleepers can position the breathable, silicone ErgoLoops. The pressure-free fit blocks noise for uninterrupted sleep.

If better office productivity and deeper sleep are worth $25.99, then you can't miss this deal for SleepEEZ earbuds.

