Entrepreneur.com Staffers Pick Their Favorite Solutions of 2016

Solution: ZocDoc, a medical scheduling service, has partnered with companies to encourage time off for check-ups.

Our take: “When I heard about Zocdoc’s idea for an 'Unsick Day,' I thought, 'Now that would get me to go to the dentist.' It’s a new kind of paid day off (like vacation or sick days) that encourages employees to schedule and attend health-care appointments even when they feel well.

I’m young and healthy, and I put off preventive care because I never feel like researching health care providers when I get home after work. I know my boss wouldn’t mind me taking a few hours off to go to an appointment, but some unspoken societal stigma stops me. (Which is illogical, because she stepped out for an afternoon dental appointment last week!) But I’m not alone. I discovered earlier this year that nearly 60 percent of Americans put off preventive checkups and 80 percent would still put work first if they had an appointment on the books.

I receive (and underutilize) benefits from Entrepreneur Media, and the company is invested in me being healthy and productive to write articles like these. An Unsick Day might get me to stop making excuses -- and get me to own up to my bad flossing habits.” -- Lydia Belanger

Related: These Companies Are Giving Employees an 'Unsick Day'