This 9-Year-Old Boy Became KIND's CFO for the Day and Learned an Amazing Lesson

June 20, 2017 3 min read

Even though it can be intimidating, you should never be afraid to reach out to the people who inspire you. You’ll never know what sorts of opportunities can present themselves when you put yourself out there.

That’s the lesson 9-year-old Alex Munoz learned after he sent a letter to KIND Snacks founder and CEO Daniel Lubetzky asking whether he had considered taking the company public.

I received this adorable letter from 9 yo Alex Munoz. We'll be welcoming him to the @KINDSnacks HQ today & appointing him "CFO For A Day." pic.twitter.com/kcLLvLpp7G — Daniel Lubetzky (@danlub) June 19, 2017

I have been researching your company and I want invest. I’m investing a lot of companies. We also buy your product. I will be getting all of my money at my Bar Mitzvah. I’m a Colombian Jew and I know you’re a Mexican Jew. I’m 9-years-old and I live in Weston, MA. Do you know when you will go public? I think you will do well. Are there any plans of going public? I like your idea of public action and supporting charities.

P.S. My favorite is the peanut butter dark chocolate. I’m eating one right now.

Sincerely,

Alex Munoz