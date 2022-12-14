Free Webinar | January 18: How to Quickly Increase Your E-Commerce Sales
In this free webinar, discover the strategies you need to know to build a lucrative e-commerce business with industry expert Andrew Maffettone. Register now!
You have great products, you built a sleek online store, now how do you get customers to actually find and buy your stuff? In this fast-paced, info-packed webinar, e-commerce expert Andrew Maff is going to give you proven strategies that will get more eyeballs on your store and more items in checkout carts.
In just 30 minutes, you will learn:
- How to create a successful email campaign
- SEO tactics that boost revenue, not just web traffic
- The pros and cons of in-house vs. third-party marketing
- How to structure cost-effective social media ad campaigns
- The ins and outs of drop shipping
- B2B strategies that also work for B2C sellers
- And more!
Secure your spot today and register now!
About the Speaker:
As a marketing expert with over 15 years of experience in e-commerce, Andrew Maffettone (Maff) has not only owned and managed multiple marketing companies in the e-commerce space but has also worked in-house at multiple online selling companies, driving brands to new heights. With his knowledge of marketing and business strategy, love for staying ahead of the curve, and ability to execute effective marketing solutions, he created BlueTuskr, a team of specialized experts dedicated to the growth and success of e-commerce sellers.
