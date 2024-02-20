How These Young Entrepreneurs Take Advantage of Their Co-Working Space A co-working space can be a great place to start your business with the help you can get from the people around you.
Key Takeaways
- As a Young Entrepreneur®, the best part of working in a shared space is taking advantage of your neighbors' accumulated knowledge and experience.
- The co-founders of Smalls, a cat food company, lean on their co-working space colleagues for advice on staffing, best practices for labor and managing a team.