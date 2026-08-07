I Watched My Startup Run Out of Time and Money — Here Are the 5 Steps That Turn a Setback Into Your Next Advantage

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Failure only becomes final when you stop learning from it — the founders who recover well conduct an honest post-mortem, separate emotion from evidence and extract one clear lesson that changes how they operate.

Your reputation during difficult moments is one of the most valuable assets you have, because the people you work with on a failed venture often become the investors, partners and hires who back your next one.

A few years ago, I helped start a company called Kitchen Data Systems. At the time, ghost kitchens were exploding. Delivery was booming, and it felt like the kind of opportunity you move on quickly. We had some traction and real revenue early, but the business never scaled the way we expected. So we pivoted.

Instead of building delivery-only food brands, we explored a buyers’ club model for independent restaurants. Large chains like Domino’s can negotiate far better ingredient pricing because they buy on a massive scale. Smaller restaurants often serve great food but pay more because they lack that purchasing power. Our idea was to aggregate demand so independent operators could access similar pricing advantages.

It was a smart pivot, but we couldn’t execute the model well enough, and eventually we ran out of time and money. From the outside, that might look like failure. From the inside, it was a lesson in how businesses actually evolve. Almost every founder will face a moment where an idea doesn’t work the way they expected — you can’t avoid those moments. The real test is how you recover when they happen.

Conduct an honest post-mortem

The first step after a setback is analyzing what actually happened. Many founders either skip this step or let emotion dominate the process. A proper post-mortem is about identifying which assumptions were wrong and where execution fell short. Sometimes the market is not ready. Sometimes the product fails to meet the customer’s needs. Other times, the strategy is solid, but the team cannot execute it quickly enough.

In our case, the concept of helping independent restaurants with purchasing power had merit. The problem was execution — we were not able to build the system quickly enough for the model to work at scale. If founders misdiagnose failure, they often carry the wrong lesson into the next venture. The goal of a post-mortem is to understand the real cause so that the next decision improves.

Separate emotion from evidence

Building a company is deeply personal. Founders invest years of effort, reputation and energy into something that may or may not succeed. When the outcome falls short, the emotional response can be strong. That reaction is natural, but it also clouds judgment.

A common mistake founders make is convincing themselves they just need more time. Others double down on a strategy that clearly is not working because walking away feels like admitting defeat. A better approach is to step back and evaluate the situation objectively. Look at the numbers. Look at customer behavior. Look at the growth trajectory. If you were evaluating the opportunity fresh today with the information you now have, would you still pursue it?

If the honest answer is no, continuing to pour resources into the same strategy won’t improve outcomes. Discipline in entrepreneurship often means recognizing the difference between persistence and stubbornness.

Protect the relationships built along the way

When companies struggle or shut down, it can feel safe to retreat. Founders stop returning calls, investors move on and teams scatter. That instinct is shortsighted. One of the most valuable assets in business is your reputation during difficult moments.

Entrepreneurship is a long journey. The people you work with during one venture often appear again later in your career. A former employee may become a founder you invest in. An early investor may support your next idea. A partner from a failed project may introduce you to a future opportunity.

Because of that, how you handle difficult moments matters. Communicating honestly, acknowledging mistakes and treating partners fairly during setbacks builds long-term trust. People understand startups fail — what they remember is how you behaved when things became difficult. Maintaining those relationships ensures that one failed venture does not close the door on future opportunities.

Extract one strategic lesson

Rather than generating a long list of abstract lessons, a more useful approach is to identify one lesson that genuinely changes how you operate moving forward. Maybe it is about testing demand earlier, before building infrastructure. Maybe it is hiring differently or focusing on a different customer segment. Sometimes the lesson is simply about speed — early-stage companies cannot afford to wait long for proof. If the data is not moving in the right direction, adjustments must happen quickly.

Entrepreneurship rarely follows a straight path. Many successful founders tested several ideas before discovering the one that gained traction. Each attempt produces information that helps refine the next decision. If you walk away with one clear adjustment in how you evaluate opportunities, the setback has already paid for itself.

Re-enter the arena with calibrated conviction

The final step after a setback is returning to the arena. After experiencing failure, a drop in confidence is common. Doubt creeps in. Survival urges us to avoid risk or wait for certainty before trying again. But entrepreneurship and certainty are seldom bedfellows. Sales conversations begin with rejection. Investors decline pitches. Customers say no. Progress comes from continuing to ask, test and move forward. You may even have to face failure again before you finally find a company that takes off.

I was reminded of this recently by a story from one of my interns. He was standing in line at a Wetzel’s Pretzels and noticed the person ahead of him was Anthony Kiedis from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He debated whether to ask for a photo, then decided to go for it. The worst outcome would have been a polite no. Instead, he walked away with a photo and a story he will remember for years.

Entrepreneurship works the same way. Most opportunities start with a message, a meeting request or a simple question that could easily be ignored. Occasionally, that attempt opens the door to something much bigger. After a setback, don’t forget what happened — apply the lessons while maintaining the courage to try again.

The end is up to you

Setbacks are an unavoidable part of building companies. Ideas fail, strategies miss the mark and sometimes the timing simply does not work. Those moments are sometimes brutal. They’re discouraging. It can feel like the end. But failure in entrepreneurship is only final if you stop learning from it.

Founders who recover well approach setbacks with discipline. They analyze what happened honestly, separate emotion from evidence and protect the relationships built along the way. They extract one lesson to inform the next decision, then return to the market with renewed focus.