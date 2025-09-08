Bootstrapping wasn't our original plan — but turning down venture capital taught us how to build a profitable, mission-driven company with total ownership and zero regrets.

You've heard this story before: a couple of college kids launch a startup from their dorm room. Surrounded by engineers, finance majors and future founders, venture capital wasn't just common — it was expected. So when my co-founder and I launched Prepory, our college admissions coaching company, we assumed we'd need funding to be taken seriously.

We entered a pitch competition and came in second. No check. We reached out to investors. No bites. We had a choice: give up or keep building.

We kept building.

What started as a one-person operation helping students in our local community has grown into a seven-figure, global company with nearly 100 team members. We've supported over 14,000 students, partnered with school districts and institutions in multiple countries and built one of the most trusted brands in college admissions — all without a single outside investor.

Here's why we said no to VC, and why bootstrapping was the smartest decision we never planned to make.

The pressure to raise

In elite academic circles, starting a business often goes hand in hand with chasing venture capital. I pictured the high-stakes pitch rooms, the dramatic investor meetings — scenes straight out of The Social Network. But after our early efforts fell flat, we stopped trying to win someone else's approval and turned our focus inward.

We obsessed over our product, our client experience and our outcomes — not "scale."

One month before our one-year mark, we hit $100,000 in revenue. It wasn't a headline-grabbing number by Silicon Valley standards, but it proved something more important: we didn't need permission to grow. We just needed to execute.

What bootstrapping taught us

In hindsight, bootstrapping didn't just work — it shaped the business in ways VC money never could.

Every dollar mattered, which meant we tested fast and paid close attention to what customers wanted. Client feedback shaped everything. We pivoted early on from a B2C model to B2B — realizing that one school contract could bring the same revenue as ten individual clients. That insight wasn't born from a boardroom; it was born from necessity.

Bootstrapping also made me a better leader. I didn't start by managing dozens of people. I started with one, then five, then ten. That kind of slow, intentional growth gave me room to develop as a leader — learning how to listen, communicate clearly and lead with clarity and care. There was no pressure to scale overnight, so we could prioritize culture, values and quality.

The hidden cost of raising too soon

VC can be a powerful accelerator — but if you raise too early, it can also be a trap.

Many founders take funding before they've found product-market fit. They shift their focus from solving customer problems to pleasing investors. Instead of building a strong foundation, they're stuck managing burn rates and expectations. Teams get stretched. Quality suffers.

We built slowly. That meant we stayed close to our mission and recruited talent who were energized by the opportunity to build something meaningful. Today, we outperform companies twice our size because we've built a team that shows up with purpose — and we've stayed aligned with what matters most: helping students reach their full potential.

Should you bootstrap?

Ask yourself this: What do you actually need the money for?

If you're building a product that truly requires upfront investment — hardware, tech or time-sensitive development — funding may make sense. But if you're starting a service-based business, you might not need capital to get traction.

Bootstrapping requires resilience, patience and a tolerance for delayed gratification. But it gives you full ownership of your company, your vision and your decisions. Today, we have the freedom to invest in growth on our own terms.

People still ask if we'd raise money now. My answer? Not unless we have a strategic reason to. Not because I'm anti-VC, but because we no longer need it.

Bootstrapping gave us something far more valuable than capital: it taught us how to build a resilient, values-driven, adaptable business. And if we ever decide to raise, we'll do it from a position of strength — not survival.