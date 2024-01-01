Accel
Simplismart Secures USD 7 MN Series A Funding Led by Accel to Scale Enterprise MLOps Platform
The funding will be used to enhance the company's R&D efforts and drive the growth of its enterprise-focused platform, which helps organisations fine-tune, deploy, and monitor machine learning models at scale.
AI-Driven Robotics Startup Haber Nets Raises USD 38 Mn Funding Led by Creaegis, with Support from Accel and BEENEXT
Founded in 2017 by Vipin Raghavan, Arjunan PN, and Priya Venkat, Haber Nets offers AI-powered industrial robots designed to streamline sample collection, measurement, analysis, and intervention tasks in factories.
JetSynthesys Welcomes Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, and Prashanth Prakash as Franchise Owners for GEPL Bengaluru Team
The second season of the league, which is set to take place in early 2025, will see Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori, and Accel partner Prashanth Prakash stepping into the role of franchise owners.
Indifi Co-Founder Siddharth Mahanot Exits Indifi After 9 Years, Alok Mittal and Sangram Singh to Lead
After the changeover, it is anticipated that Sangram Singh, the recently appointed chief executive officer (CEO), and another Co-founder, Alok Mittal, will take on leadership roles.
Myntra and Cultfit Co-Founder Mukesh Bansal's Nurix AI Raises USD 27.5 Mn From Accel and General Catalyst
The Bengaluru-based startup will use the raised capital to enhance technology, expand R&D, and scale operations in Asia and North America, focusing on partnerships with AI hardware and product companies.
Accel and Beenext Back Data Intelligence Platform e6data with USD 10 Mn Series A to Drive Data Platform Innovation
The California-and Bengaluru-based startup plans to use the funds to enhance its research and development (R&D) efforts, expand client onboarding, and scale its hiring.
Accel Launches Accel Atoms 4.0 to Empower Pre-Seed Startups
Accel Atoms 4.0 is a three-month hybrid program for pre-seed startups, offering up to USD 1 million in funding and perks valued over USD 5 million. Participants access Accel's global network of 200+ founders, mentors, and customers.
Accel Leads USD 9 Mn Series B Round for Sustainable Luggage Brand uppercase
The funding will accelerate uppercase's expansion, enhancing its presence across India by increasing its offline footprint in major metros and solidifying its market position in eco-friendly travel gear.
Wedding Services Startup Meragi Raises USD 9.1 Mn in Series A Round Led by Accel
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds towards expanding into new markets, launching new business verticals, and enhancing technology solutions for customers.
Fibr Secures USD 1.8 Mn Funding Led by Accel to Enhance AI Personalisation Platform
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to improve its AI personalization platform, grow its clientele, and hire engineers, product marketers, salespeople, and go-to-market (GTM) specialists.
Fashion Startup NEWME Secures USD 18 Mn Series A Funding Led by Accel
The Bengaluru-based brand aims to deploy the raised funds to expand its omnichannel presence, establish offline stores, enhance supply chain efficiency, and invest in innovation and talent in fashion-tech.
Simplismart Set to Raise USD 7 Mn Funding Led by Accel
The Bengaluru-based startup was also selected for the AWS ML Elevate program launched by AWS and Accel in July 2023, joining 35 generative AI startups from India.