AI agents

Life Hacks

AI Isn't Just Changing How We Work — It's Changing How We Learn

AI agents are opening doors to education that just a few years ago would have been unthinkable. Here's how.

By Aytekin Tank
News and Trends

Indian Developers Embrace AI Agents as Future of App Development: Survey

Salesforce's report reveals 100% of Indian development teams use or plan to use AI for code, 91% aim to adopt AI agents soon, and 92% see them as essential development tools.

Technology

India Accounts for 40% of AI Agent Deployments Globally: Automation Anywhere

AI agents or agentic AI refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing its workflow and using available tools.

Technology

AI and AI Agents Emerge as Top Tech Trends for 2025

Increased demand for automation, advancements in natural language processing (NLP), and rising demand for personalized customer experiences are primarily driving the growth AI agents.