AI Isn't Just Changing How We Work — It's Changing How We Learn
AI agents are opening doors to education that just a few years ago would have been unthinkable. Here's how.
Indian Developers Embrace AI Agents as Future of App Development: Survey
Salesforce's report reveals 100% of Indian development teams use or plan to use AI for code, 91% aim to adopt AI agents soon, and 92% see them as essential development tools.
India Accounts for 40% of AI Agent Deployments Globally: Automation Anywhere
AI agents or agentic AI refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing its workflow and using available tools.
AI and AI Agents Emerge as Top Tech Trends for 2025
Increased demand for automation, advancements in natural language processing (NLP), and rising demand for personalized customer experiences are primarily driving the growth AI agents.