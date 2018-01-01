Barry Silbert
Bitcoin
What Needs to Happen for Bitcoin to Go Mainstream
Do you know what Bitcoin is and why you should care about it? If you answered no, point made.
More From This Topic
Digital Currencies
Have a Bitcoin Business Idea? This Is What You Need to Do.
Kick-start your entry into the hot market with these expert tips and resources.
Bitcoin
Why Bitcoin Is Still a Blank Slate Ripe for Disruption
There are still plenty of business and career opportunities up for grabs in the Bitcoin Wild West. Find out what they are, straight from the mouths of these three leading industry experts.
Bitcoin
Why Bitcoin Is 'Like Email for Money'
In this video, two of the industry's leading experts unravel the enigma that is Bitcoin. It's not as complicated as you think.
Bitcoin
BitPay Raises Record $30 Million in Series A Funding, Biggest in Bitcoin Industry Yet
The Atlanta Bitcoin payments pioneer closes a record-breaking funding round from billionaire Richard Branson, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, PayPal's Peter Thiel, Index Ventures and other all-star investors.