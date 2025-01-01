brian chesky
Business News
Airbnb Will Be the Place to Find Work After AI Takes Your Job, Says Its CEO: Nobody 'Wants a Robot Answering the Door'
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says people will still want human interaction for some services.
Business News
Airbnb's CEO Says He Personally Manages 40 to 50 Employees as Direct Reports: 'A Lot of Work'
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, 43, follows a "founder mode" management style, which focuses on direct relationships with employees instead of a more hierarchical structure.
Business News
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Says Customer Service Is the Company's 'Hardest Problem.' Here's How They're Using AI to Fix It.
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky stated in an earnings call that the company is applying AI to reduce customer service interactions by 15%.
Business News
'I Can't Get Everyone to Move Here': Why Airbnb's CEO Is Sticking With a Once-a-Month Hybrid Schedule
Airbnb gives all its employees the freedom to work from home or the office, but there's a catch.