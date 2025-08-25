Airbnb's CEO Says He Personally Manages 40 to 50 Employees as Direct Reports: 'A Lot of Work' Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, 43, follows a "founder mode" management style, which focuses on direct relationships with employees instead of a more hierarchical structure.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told the "Social Radars" podcast that he is personally involved in the management of up to 50 people at Airbnb.
  • Chesky said he treats them all as "direct reports."
  • Airbnb had a market capitalization of $79.8 billion at the time of writing.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, 43, oversees the hiring, firing, management, and promotion of 40 to 50 employees at the travel startup, taking a hands-on approach to personnel decisions.

On a Saturday episode of the "Social Radars" podcast, Chesky said he stays "as close" as possible to the "people doing the work" at Airbnb and manages staffers who report to the C-Suite executives who also report to the CEO.

"I treat them all as my directs," Chesky said on the podcast. "I skip level, I co-hire them, and I make decisions on whether or not they're working out and leave the company."

Related: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Says Customer Service Is the Company's 'Hardest Problem.' Here's How They're Using AI to Fix It.

Chesky called the process of managing up to 50 people "a lot of work," but "necessary." The core of his management approach is to forge relationships with many individuals within Airbnb.

"What you need to do is you need to have relationships with as many people as possible in the company," Chesky said on the podcast.

Airbnb had a market value of $79.8 billion at the time of writing.

Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, on May 25, 2025. Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Airbnb

What Is "Founder Mode?"

Chesky's management style is part of a hands-on approach called "founder mode," which arose from a talk he gave last year at a Y Combinator event.

Founder mode emphasizes direct relationships with employees instead of a hierarchy, highlighting "skip-level" meetings and more active involvement in the company's daily operations. It contrasts with manager mode, which involves more delegation and fewer direct reports.

In an essay describing founder mode, published in September 2024, Y Combinator founder Paul Graham wrote that conventional wisdom had failed founders. For example, the saying "hire good people and give them room to do their jobs" could actually result in "professional fakers" driving a startup into the ground, per the essay. Founder mode means that CEOs interact with their employees beyond just direct reports and are heavily involved in the company, Graham wrote.

Related: 'I Can't Get Everyone to Move Here': Why Airbnb's CEO Is Sticking With a Once-a-Month Hybrid Schedule

Chesky isn't the only founder to take a hands-on approach to managing employees. Jensen Huang, CEO of AI chipmaker Nvidia, still reviews payroll for all 42,000 Nvidia employees "at the end of every cycle," he disclosed on a July episode of "The All-In Podcast."

Huang said that he has his "methods" for going through the data, and taps into machine learning to make it go faster.

"I review everybody's compensation up to this day," Huang said on the podcast. "I go through the whole company."
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Management

Are You Leading With Your Heart? Here's What Leaders Need Now More Than Ever

Too many leaders chase numbers and forget people. And it's costing them more than they think.

By Matthew J. Kirchner
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

More Companies Are Choosing to Stay Private — But This One Big Issue Could Derail Their Success

As the private marketplace continues to grow, there needs to be more clarity around how private company shares are valued and how share classes are structured.

By Shirl Penney
Business News

What Is 'Quiet Cracking'? The Silent Trend That's Undermining Your Team Without You Knowing.

A new study found that one in five employees say they're persistently unhappy and not working to their full potential.

By David James
Business News

Paramount Is Cutting Thousands of Jobs This Fall Following Skydance Merger

Paramount's new leaders said they hoped to realize more than $2 billion in cost savings following the merger with Skydance.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

5 Benefits of Scaling Your Startup With Offshore Employees

Going global isn't just smart — it's survival.

By Roy Dekel