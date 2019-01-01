Chile

Llega a México el primer robot social educativo de latinoamérica para apoyar el aprendizaje infantil
SIMA transforma un smartphone en un robot de asistencia y educación gracias a un cuerpo hecho por una impresora 3D. Ya está en México y será parte de la CES 2020 en Las Vegas.
