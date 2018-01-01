Cricket
In an Exhilarating Last-over Finish, Team India Clinches Asia Cup 2018
Men in blue emerged as champions by defeating Bangladesh by three wickets in a nail-biting finale of Asia Cup
This Padma Shri Winner Has Made India Proud Not Just Once
Mithali Dorai Raj became the first cricket player to make 6,000 runs in WODIs in 2017
Networking
How This Entrepreneur Smashed a Six in Indian Start-up Networking
Say goodbye to boring conferences and meet new investors over a game of cricket
Sports
How These Start-ups are Changing the Pitch for Sports
On #NationalSportsDay, we take a look at how sports has moved from the gullies to the phone
35Under35
How Virat has Given Perfect Direction To His never-say-die Attitude
Virat Kohli in a very less time has given the perfect direction to his never-say-die attitude to get on top of his career.
Cricket
3 Reasons Why Anil Kumble Will Spurt Up Indian Cricket Team
Kumble's back in the cricket scene and here's why he's definitely going to deliver a killer performance
Investments
This Startup Backed By Sachin Tendulaker Lets You Play Against Shoaib Akhtar And Ronaldo
The virtual gaming startup is close to raising Rs 200 crore ($30 million) from private equity investors.
News and Trends
Forget IPL, Are You Ready For Startup Premier League?
Crownit brings home cricket fever by organizing the Startup Premier League in Gurgaon!