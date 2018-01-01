Cricket

This Padma Shri Winner Has Made India Proud Not Just Once

Mithali Dorai Raj became the first cricket player to make 6,000 runs in WODIs in 2017
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Smashed a Six in Indian Start-up Networking
Networking

Say goodbye to boring conferences and meet new investors over a game of cricket
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
How These Start-ups are Changing the Pitch for Sports
Sports

On #NationalSportsDay, we take a look at how sports has moved from the gullies to the phone
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
How Virat has Given Perfect Direction To His never-say-die Attitude
35Under35

Virat Kohli in a very less time has given the perfect direction to his never-say-die attitude to get on top of his career.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
3 Reasons Why Anil Kumble Will Spurt Up Indian Cricket Team
Cricket

Kumble's back in the cricket scene and here's why he's definitely going to deliver a killer performance
Rustam Singh | 3 min read
This Startup Backed By Sachin Tendulaker Lets You Play Against Shoaib Akhtar And Ronaldo
Investments

The virtual gaming startup is close to raising Rs 200 crore ($30 million) from private equity investors.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
Forget IPL, Are You Ready For Startup Premier League?
News and Trends

Crownit brings home cricket fever by organizing the Startup Premier League in Gurgaon!
Ritu Kochar | 2 min read
