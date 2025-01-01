Cursor
Business News
'No Shoes and No Pants Culture': There Are at Least 26 Tech Companies Where Shoes Are Left at the Office Door, Including a $9.9 Billion AI Startup
The front entrance of Cursor's San Francisco office is full of employees' shoes.
Business News
Perplexity CEO Says AI Coding Tools Cut Work Time From 'Four Days to Literally One Hour'
Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said that the startup's engineers are using AI coding tools.
Business News
The Fastest-Growing Startup Ever Just Surpassed $500 Million in Annual Revenue. Here's Why It Keeps Growing, According to Its CEO.
Anysphere is the startup behind Cursor, a popular AI coding assistant now used by more than half of Fortune 500 companies.
Business News
Google's CEO Is Spending His Free Time 'Vibe Coding' a Webpage with AI: 'I've Just Been Messing Around'
Vibe coding is the process of prompting AI to write code, instead of doing it manually.