farmers
Investments
What Prompted Accel US & Syngenta Ventures to Invest in This Indian Agritech Startup
Indian agritech startup, Ninjacart secures INR 250 crore in Series B round led by Accel Partners US and Switzerland-based Syngenta Ventures
More From This Topic
agriculture
#4 Apps That are Changing the Face of Indian Agriculture
There is a need to enhance the level of farm mechanization in the country.
Union Budget 2018-19
8 Things to Watch Out for in Union Budget 2018-19
With the rising pollution level in the country, the government might dole out incentives to promote electric vehicles in India
demonetization
One Year of Demonetization. Here's What #10 Leading Industry Experts Feel
"Post demonetisation, the growth of digital banks in India has contributed actively to the rise of digital transactions"
Ayurveda
This Entrepreneur's Success Mantra is Community Building
For ages, Ayurveda and Yoga have been a defining factor for India. But more than that, what has always defined is the unity in diversity and thereby, community building
agriculture
How Technology is Helping Farmers at the Grassroots
India cannot achieve stability in agriculture unless and until assured irrigation is provided to cultivable land
Social Impact
How this Entrepreneur is Transforming the Fate of the Farmers in the Northeast
He is educating them, giving them access to the outside world and creating financial linkages
agriculture
#5 Ways Farmers Can Rely on Fintech to Ward off Losses
Various fintech start-ups are connecting farmers directly with their buyers on a mobile platform doing away with the need to involve middlemen
TECH25
Better Prices For Farmers
On a vacation when Aditya was home, his father Sanjay Agarwalla narrated this story and its compounding disadvantage to farmers in India.
Agri tech
This Agri-tech Entrepreneur Says Indian Farmer is Not Averse to Technology
'Start-ups should remember that their customers are traditional users of technology and not old users'
Agri tech
Ploughing Down Long Road Harvest To Growth
Agri-tech start-ups and private investors are ploughing hard for harvesting better growth ahead