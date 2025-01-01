Federal trade commission
Business News
The FTC Is Readying a Case Against the Largest U.S. Apartment Landlord. Here's Why.
The issue is with fees that allegedly weren't disclosed in advertisements for rental units.
Business News
The FTC Says a Major Ratings Website Published 'Fake' Reviews — Here's How to Avoid It Happening to Your Business
The site has over 130,000 businesses on its platform.
Franchise
International Franchise Association Pushes Back on Franchise Regulation
The IFA has formally called on the Federal Trade Commission to shift its focus away from increased regulation of the franchise business model, arguing that the commission's recent actions exceed its authority.
Business News
Federal Judge Blocks FTC's Noncompete Ban 2 Weeks Before It Would Have Taken Effect — Here's Why
About 30 million Americans are under noncompete agreements.