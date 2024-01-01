Fidelity

Esto es lo que vale X, de Elon Musk, en comparación con cuando la compró por $44,000 millones de dólares

Un nuevo documento de Fidelity muestra cuánto han caído las acciones de X.

By Sherin Shibu
Here's How Much Elon Musk's X Is Worth Now Compared to When He First Bought It for $44 Billion

A new Fidelity document shows how far X shares have fallen.

More People Have $1 Million in Their Retirement Accounts Than Ever Before — Here's the Secret to Getting There, According to an Expert

A new Fidelity report looked at data from more than 48 million retirement accounts.

Temasek and Fidelity Fuel Lenskart with USD 200 Mn Investment

The Gurugram-based eyewear brand received a USD 100 million investment last year from a private equity group, ChrysCapital.