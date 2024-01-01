Fidelity
Noticias
Esto es lo que vale X, de Elon Musk, en comparación con cuando la compró por $44,000 millones de dólares
Un nuevo documento de Fidelity muestra cuánto han caído las acciones de X.
Business News
Here's How Much Elon Musk's X Is Worth Now Compared to When He First Bought It for $44 Billion
A new Fidelity document shows how far X shares have fallen.
Business News
More People Have $1 Million in Their Retirement Accounts Than Ever Before — Here's the Secret to Getting There, According to an Expert
A new Fidelity report looked at data from more than 48 million retirement accounts.
News and Trends
Temasek and Fidelity Fuel Lenskart with USD 200 Mn Investment
The Gurugram-based eyewear brand received a USD 100 million investment last year from a private equity group, ChrysCapital.