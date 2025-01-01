Financial markets

MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/26 - 05/30

Despite a tame inflation read, tariff concerns still weigh on investors as the Trump administration's tariff plans will now be litigated in Federal court

MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/19 - 05/23

Stocks were moving lower to end the week as tariff concerns returned; however NVIDIA earnings next week may help investors climb the wall of worry

MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 - 05/16

Stocks had a strong week on a potential U.S.-China trade deal and cooler inflation data, but volatility may remain as investors shift focus to tax cuts

MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/05 - 05/09

Equities turned bullish this week on renewed hopes for progress in trade deals; next week's inflation readings could be a market mover