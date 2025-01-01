FOMC
The Federal Reserve Is Expected to Cut Interest Rates Today. Here's What It Means For Your Wallet.
A rate cut would be the first change to federal interest rates this year.
The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
The FOMC is likelier to hike than cut rates in 2025 because the inflation trend is sideways, labor markets are healthy, and inflationary pressures are building.
The Fed Just Cut Rates for the Third Time This Year. Here's How It Will Affect Mortgage Rates, According to a 40-Year Veteran of the Real Estate Industry
The target range for the federal funds rate is now 4.25% to 4.5%.
Here's What the CPI Report Means for Your Wallet, According to JPMorgan and EY Experts
Most experts agree that there will be another rate cut next week.