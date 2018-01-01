Franchise Resources

What Franchisees Need to Know About Vendor Contracts
Franchise

What Franchisees Need to Know About Vendor Contracts

When you purchase a franchise, you'll most likely be doing business with some outside vendors. Find out what you're legally responsible for.
Rick Grossmann | 7 min read
The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement
Buying a Franchise

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.
Rick Grossmann | 7 min read
The 23 Items That Make Up the Heart and Soul of the Franchise Disclosure Document
Franchises

The 23 Items That Make Up the Heart and Soul of the Franchise Disclosure Document

The specific information collected under this list of 23 "Items," each with a mandated title, covers the key topics and covenants found in the franchise agreement.
Rick Grossmann | 8 min read
When Evaluating a Franchise, Ask These Questions
Franchises

When Evaluating a Franchise, Ask These Questions

During your discovery process, interviewing owners of franchises you're thinking about investing in is a must. These questions will help you gather the information you need to make the best decision.
Rick Grossmann | 4 min read
8 Steps to Finding the Right Franchise
Franchises

8 Steps to Finding the Right Franchise

With hundreds of franchises to choose from, narrowing your options, then choosing the best one, will be easier if you follow our eight-step process.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
Are You a Good Franchise Candidate?
Franchises

Are You a Good Franchise Candidate?

The questions and tips provided will help you evaluate your skills and personality to determine if you're a good fit for being a franchisee.
Rick Grossmann | 6 min read
Why You Should Buy a Franchise Instead of Starting Your Own
Franchises

Why You Should Buy a Franchise Instead of Starting Your Own

Hoping to be your own boss? One franchise expert outlines the plus side of buying a franchise
Rick Grossmann | 6 min read
