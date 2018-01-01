Franchise Resources
Franchise Marketing
6 Ways to Market Your Franchised Business
To attract the right target market for your franchise, use these marketing tactics to advertise your franchise.
More From This Topic
Franchise
What Franchisees Need to Know About Vendor Contracts
When you purchase a franchise, you'll most likely be doing business with some outside vendors. Find out what you're legally responsible for.
Buying a Franchise
The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement
A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.
Franchises
The 23 Items That Make Up the Heart and Soul of the Franchise Disclosure Document
The specific information collected under this list of 23 "Items," each with a mandated title, covers the key topics and covenants found in the franchise agreement.
Franchises
When Evaluating a Franchise, Ask These Questions
During your discovery process, interviewing owners of franchises you're thinking about investing in is a must. These questions will help you gather the information you need to make the best decision.
Franchises
8 Steps to Finding the Right Franchise
With hundreds of franchises to choose from, narrowing your options, then choosing the best one, will be easier if you follow our eight-step process.
Franchises
Are You a Good Franchise Candidate?
The questions and tips provided will help you evaluate your skills and personality to determine if you're a good fit for being a franchisee.
Franchises
Why You Should Buy a Franchise Instead of Starting Your Own
Hoping to be your own boss? One franchise expert outlines the plus side of buying a franchise