Limited Time Offering
Burger King
Burger King Just Added a New Variety of Chicken Fries to the Menu
This is the third variety the company has added to the menu since Chicken Fries were reintroduced last August.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.