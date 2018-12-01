MENA

More From This Topic

Rewards For Risk: Silicon Badia's Namek And Fawaz Zu'bi
Venture Capital

Rewards For Risk: Silicon Badia's Namek And Fawaz Zu'bi

"The MENA is slowly catching up, but we still see a lot of strange asks from some of the newer ecosystem investors."
Megha Merani | 11 min read
ArabNet Riyadh 2018 To Focus On Digital Business In Saudi Arabia
News and Trends

ArabNet Riyadh 2018 To Focus On Digital Business In Saudi Arabia

With more than 40 panels around digital media, advertising, e-commerce, and more, plus 150 exhibiting startups alongside more than 100 investors, this two-day conference is one to watch out for.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Gary Vaynerchuck Shares His Tips For Entrepreneurs At Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2018
News and Trends

Gary Vaynerchuck Shares His Tips For Entrepreneurs At Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2018

Gary Vaynerchuck, Chairman of Vaynerx, shares his advice for entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
A15 Sells Its Stake In Mobile Payment Startup TPAY To Helios Investment Partners
Startups

A15 Sells Its Stake In Mobile Payment Startup TPAY To Helios Investment Partners

In a bid to create the region's first "dragon" company, A15 has sold its stake in mobile payment startup TPAY to Helios Investment Partners.
Megha Merani | 8 min read
CE-Ventures Acquires Significant Stake in UAE-based Transcorp
Startup Funding

CE-Ventures Acquires Significant Stake in UAE-based Transcorp

CE-Ventures plans to invest up to US$150 million in startups over three years.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
500 Startups And Misk Innovation Team Up To Launch Accelerator Program In MENA
News and Trends

500 Startups And Misk Innovation Team Up To Launch Accelerator Program In MENA

The 16-week course will focus on "bringing growth hacking techniques and Silicon Valley expertise to emerging companies in the region."
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Creative Pursuits: Kourosh Nouri, Founding Director, Carbon 12 Gallery
Entrepreneurs

Creative Pursuits: Kourosh Nouri, Founding Director, Carbon 12 Gallery

What does it take to be a part of the GCC's art gallery scene? Kourosh Nouri, Founding Director of Carbon 12 Gallery shares his thoughts.
Tamara Pupic | 3 min read
Creative Pursuits: Leila Heller, Founder And President, Leila Heller Gallery
Entrepreneurs

Creative Pursuits: Leila Heller, Founder And President, Leila Heller Gallery

What does it take to be a part of the GCC's art gallery scene? Leila Heller, founder and President of Leila Heller Gallery shares her insights.
Tamara Pupic | 3 min read
Creative Pursuits: Asmaa Shabibi, Co-Founder And Director, Lawrie Shabibi
Entrepreneurs

Creative Pursuits: Asmaa Shabibi, Co-Founder And Director, Lawrie Shabibi

What does it take to be a part of the GCC's art gallery scene? Asmaa Shabibi, co-founder and Director, Lawrie Shabibi shares her insights.
Tamara Pupic | 3 min read
Democratizing Internet Traffic: Egypt-Based Cognitev Applies AI To Online Marketing
Startups

Democratizing Internet Traffic: Egypt-Based Cognitev Applies AI To Online Marketing

With the objective to become "the world's go-to solution for traffic acquisition," entrepreneur Moustafa Mahmoud founded Cognitev, a tech startup working on artificial intelligence (AI)- powered marketing tools.
Sindhu Hariharan | 8 min read
