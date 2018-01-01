My First Moves
The Fashion Industry Called Their Idea Crazy. Now, Their Handbag Design Is Iconic.
How Monica Zwirner and Lucy Wallace Eustice of MZ Wallace built a booming and beloved brand.
How Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla Curated Handmade Goods From Around the World to Build Nonprofit The Little Market
The co-founders traveled the globe and even worked out of a grandmother's garage to bring their fair-trade operation to life.
'All Moms Are Right' Says the CEO of This Portable Breast Pump Startup
Naomi Kelman is the CEO of Willow, a sleek breast pump that launched earlier this year. To get it just right, she and her team surveyed moms across the country.
How Sheryl Sandberg Inspired These Fashion Founders to Ditch Their Corporate Jobs and Launch a Startup
Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson had a plan in place -- it just didn't involve launching a startup. Here's how they found the guts to follow their passion and launch custom-fit shoe company Margaux.
How the Founder of Fitness Craze LEKFit Built a Business From Her Backyard
Lauren Kleban's fitness classes are beloved by Hollywood tastemakers, but she found a larger audience by filming and streaming her content.
The Founder of a Macaron Bakery Used Her Past Experience As a Photo Editor to Build Her Instagram-Ready Brand
Dana Pollack knew her macarons were different from others on the market. She just had to make sure her potential customers knew what set them apart.
How This Founder Bootstrapped an Office Furniture Company That Targeted What Other Furniture Companies Are Missing
Karen John's startup, Heartwork, creates sleek, functional office furniture. But before she launched, she had to focus her idea, support its development and ignore her family's advice.
The Founder of Miss Jessie's Got Retail Placement by Asking a Stock Boy for Intel
After an entrepreneurial failure, Miko Branch launched a new business out of necessity -- and identified a lucrative, underserved market in the haircare industry.
How a First Date Led to Multimillion-Dollar Confection Company Sugarfina
Co-founder Rosie O'Neill looks back on the early days of building the brand with her now-fiancé: "All of the stories of how we found this concept are wound up in our love story."
This Founder Sold Her Home to Fund Her Startup
Lara Mead, co-founder of athleisure brand Varley, quit her job and sold her house -- and it paid off.
This Millennial Founder Decorated Her Dorm Room Using Products She Created
At 18, Amanda Zuckerman co-founded dorm décor brand Dormify with her mom. Now, she's a 27-year-old creative director for the fast-growing brand she build from the ground up.