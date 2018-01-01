My First Moves

How Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla Curated Handmade Goods From Around the World to Build Nonprofit The Little Market

The co-founders traveled the globe and even worked out of a grandmother's garage to bring their fair-trade operation to life.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
'All Moms Are Right' Says the CEO of This Portable Breast Pump Startup

Naomi Kelman is the CEO of Willow, a sleek breast pump that launched earlier this year. To get it just right, she and her team surveyed moms across the country.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
How Sheryl Sandberg Inspired These Fashion Founders to Ditch Their Corporate Jobs and Launch a Startup

Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson had a plan in place -- it just didn't involve launching a startup. Here's how they found the guts to follow their passion and launch custom-fit shoe company Margaux.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
How the Founder of Fitness Craze LEKFit Built a Business From Her Backyard

Lauren Kleban's fitness classes are beloved by Hollywood tastemakers, but she found a larger audience by filming and streaming her content.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
The Founder of a Macaron Bakery Used Her Past Experience As a Photo Editor to Build Her Instagram-Ready Brand

Dana Pollack knew her macarons were different from others on the market. She just had to make sure her potential customers knew what set them apart.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
How This Founder Bootstrapped an Office Furniture Company That Targeted What Other Furniture Companies Are Missing

Karen John's startup, Heartwork, creates sleek, functional office furniture. But before she launched, she had to focus her idea, support its development and ignore her family's advice.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
The Founder of Miss Jessie's Got Retail Placement by Asking a Stock Boy for Intel

After an entrepreneurial failure, Miko Branch launched a new business out of necessity -- and identified a lucrative, underserved market in the haircare industry.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
How a First Date Led to Multimillion-Dollar Confection Company Sugarfina

Co-founder Rosie O'Neill looks back on the early days of building the brand with her now-fiancé: "All of the stories of how we found this concept are wound up in our love story."
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
This Founder Sold Her Home to Fund Her Startup

Lara Mead, co-founder of athleisure brand Varley, quit her job and sold her house -- and it paid off.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
This Millennial Founder Decorated Her Dorm Room Using Products She Created

At 18, Amanda Zuckerman co-founded dorm décor brand Dormify with her mom. Now, she's a 27-year-old creative director for the fast-growing brand she build from the ground up.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
