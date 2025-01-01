Ray-ban meta
Business News
Meta Is Reportedly Planning to Release New AI Smart Glasses With Oakley and Prada
The Oakley Meta AI glasses are expected to cost more than the Ray-Ban Metas.
Business News
Google Is Making AI 'Intelligent Eyewear' With Warby Parker After Eyeing Meta's Ray-Ban Success
Google gave a live demo of the glasses, which can conduct live translations and take photos through voice commands.
Noticias
¿Está trabajando Apple en unas gafas inteligentes? Según un nuevo informe, la empresa está atento al éxito de los lentes Ray-Ban de Meta
Meta ha vendido más de 700,000 unidades de gafas inteligentes, con una demanda que en algún momento superó la oferta.
Business News
Are Apple Smart Glasses in the Works? Apple Is Eyeing Meta's Ray-Ban Success Story, According to a New Report.
Meta has sold more than 700,000 pairs of smart glasses, with demand even ahead of supply at one point.